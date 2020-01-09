NFL playoff odds report: complete betting and trend guide for NFC divisional round games

The Oddsmakers see the Seahawks and the Vikings as living losers

After touring and winning the wild card weekend, the Seahawks and Vikings get a lot of respect from the bookmakers. Seattle was the most popular team we have seen in the first round of the playoffs in more than a decade, as it is estimated that 78 percent of the punters backed the Seahawks. That public love led the punters to make Seattle the shortest loser of the NFL divisional round games, according to the NFL betting odds, however, that has not discouraged the people of the Seahawks, and They are the most popular choice this week.

Minnesota was the biggest loser of the wild card weekend. Last week, the Vikings had an 8.5 point disadvantage against the Saints, but closed at +7 after an abrupt group of money arrived in Minnesota last Sunday. His impressive victory over the Saints in Crescent City has some experts who believe they can beat the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC, so they are currently only getting seven points on the road against San Francisco.

San Francisco 49ers (-7) vs. Minnesota Vikings, O / U 44

This line has been around seven points since its opening on Sunday night. We have seen how the spread drops to 49ers -6.5 and goes up to Vikings +7.5, so the bookmakers hope the line does not reach seven. That would lead to a bloodbath since seven is such a key number.

We have seen consistent actions on the bass. The total of this game opened at 45, and has been reduced to 44 without any buyback along the way. That is a bit curious if you are a trend bettor, since both San Francisco and Minnesota have seen that most of their games exceed the total this season.

Betting Trends

Minnesota's victory over New Orleans last week was a surprise for several reasons. The Vikings have not done well against good teams in recent history, registering a 5-14 ATS record in their last 19 games against teams with a winning record. That doesn't seem to bode well for them, but San Francisco has an even worse record as a home favorite. The 49ers are 6-19-1 ATS in their last 26 games as favorites at home.

This game has the lowest total of any of the four games of the Divisional Round, and recent history indicates that the bass could also be a good play. The under is 6-1 in the last seven games between these two teams, and the under has cashed in 12 of Minnesota's last 17 games against NFC opponents.

Green Bay Packers (-4) vs. Seattle Seahawks, O / U 47

We have not seen any movement in the spread in this game, as it has remained solid in Green Bay -4 since its opening Sunday night. Both Green Bay and Seattle are a bit exaggerated considering their advanced metrics, and both teams would be losers of at least four points for the NFL betting odds against San Francisco in the NFC Championship Game.

However, there has been movement in the total. Although it will be cold at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon, the elements are not expected to interfere with this game, which will help the total increase from 46 to 47 earlier this week.

Betting Trends

Seattle is the most popular move this week, and the Seahawks have continuously paid the punters in recent years. They have 34-16-3 ATS in their last 53 games as a loser because of the odds of football betting, and they have 8-1 ATS in their last nine games as a loser on the road. However, Seattle has failed to cover the spread on any of its last six trips to Lambeau Field.

As for the Packers, this team has continually lived up to a 7-1 ATS mark in its last eight games against teams with winning records. The only time they couldn't cover was on the road against San Francisco at the end of November, but Green Bay easily covered the number on the road against Kansas City and Minnesota, winning directly in both games.