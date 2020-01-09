NFL playoff odds report: complete betting and trend guide for games in the AFC division round

Crows, favorite heavy bosses to meet in the AFC championship game

We saw three road teams achieve surprises in the NFL wild card games, but the punters think it is very unlikely that we will see a repeat of that in the divisional round. While there were three spreads of five points or less during the wild card weekend, there is only one spread under touchdown in the divisional round this weekend, and the betting odds for both AFC games could be closed in two digits.

Houston and Tennessee are more than 10-1 likely to win the AFC and advance to the Super Bowl, but both teams have reason to believe they can win this weekend.

MORE: Get the latest NFL odds and Sports Insider betting trends

Baltimore Ravens (-10) against Tennessee Titans, O / U 46.5

The Ravens opened as 10-point favorites at home against the Titans this Saturday night. Baltimore is the current favorite to win it all, according to Super Bowl betting odds, but early action came in Tennessee. This line was bet until Baltimore -8.5 before recovering where it opened when the teaser punters took the opportunity to cross four key numbers with the Ravens. Given the initial movement of the line, this line is expected to move to the individual digits once more before the start.

There has also been a lot of movement in total in this game. The over / under originally opened at 48.5, but we have seen a constant action on the under. Some believe that Lamar Jackson will not have the same success he had throughout the regular season in the cold weather, and Ryan Tannehill did not make new fans with his pass numbers against New England. Tannehill averaged just 4.8 YPA against the Patriots last Saturday.

Betting Trends

Tennessee turned the season around by placing Marcus Mariota in favor of Tannehill, so it is not surprising that the Titans have 6-1-1 ATS in their last eight games against AFC opponents. They have covered in each of their last five road games, and the excess has cashed in nine of their last 11 games, as this offense has been rejuvenated with Tannehill.

Under has been a great bet in the Baltimore games. The under has cashed in each of the last six games in which the Ravens were favored in the playoffs, and the under has a 5-2 record in the last seven games in which Baltimore was a favorite. We've also seen the right side in eight of the last 12 games between Baltimore and Tennessee.

Kansas City Chiefs (-9.5) vs. Houston Texans, O / U 51

Oddsmakers gave Houston too much credit after his return to Buffalo when the line opened for this game on Saturday night. Initially, Texans were only a helpless eight-point on the road against Kansas City, but that line shot up quickly to 10 points a few hours after the opening.

Although Houston entered Arrowhead Stadium and defeated the Chiefs early in the season, the Texans were lifeless for most of that game against the Bills, and that performance along with the appearance of Kansas City during the last month of the season led to an increase in Kansas City Money.

This is the only game with a total in the 50s in the divisional round. The total opened at 49, but the punters quickly jumped as Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson are involved, raising this line two points. This game will be played outdoors in Kansas City, but the weather is not expected to be a factor with current forecasts calling for the temperature to be in the mid-1930s.

Betting Trends

The road team has covered the spread in six of the last seven meetings between these two teams. Houston was 5-2-1 ATS on the road this season, so it bodes well for those looking to take the Texans and points. In addition, Andy Reid's playoff fights have continued in Kansas City, and the Chiefs are only 2-8 ATS in their last 10 playoff games. One of those victories was the most impressive victory in Reid's time playoffs in Kansas City, although the Chiefs defeated the Texans 30-0 in Houston four years ago in the Wild Card Round.

This total has gone up, but recent history suggests that the bass will hit. The under is 4-1 in the last five playoff games of Kansas City, and the under has also cashed in seven of Houston's last ten games.