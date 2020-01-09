NFL Awards: Resurgent 49ers dominate voting for Sporting News honors in 2019

NFL players and coaches have spoken.

The annual NFL Sporting News awards give league members a voice at the end of each season, an opportunity to recognize the best among their professional soccer peers.

During the last weeks of the 2019 season, players presented tickets with their options for Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Return Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year. Meanwhile, the head coaches presented ballots with their choices for Coach of the Year, Coordinator of the Year and the SN All-Pro Team.

For their efforts in 2019, players from 21 different teams were recognized at the SN awards. One team, the 49ers, monopolized four of the six individual awards. Ironically, no San Francisco player was voted on the All-Pro team.

According to the voting results, these are the winners of the SN NFL awards and the All-Pro team selections for the 2019 season. The winner of the SN NFL Executive of the Year award, voted by the general managers of the League and other executives will be announced at a later date.

Offensive Player of the Year: Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens

Jackson escaped with this prize faster than he did towards the final zones of the opponents throughout the season. The Ravens quarterback received a whopping 76 percent of the votes of his fellow players, with Panthers runner Christian McCaffrey, who finished second with eight percent and Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas , third with seven percent.

McCaffrey and Thomas, remember, had record seasons.

However, Jackson captivated the league in a way never seen before. He rushed for 1,206 yards, breaking Michael Vick's one-season record for a QB. He had five games with at least 100 yards on the ground, beating Vick (three games in 2004 and 2006) and Russell Wilson (three in 2014) at most by a QB in a single season in NFL history. To a large extent, he led the league in touchdown passes with 36.

There is no doubt that Jackson was the best offensive player in the NFL in 2019. The only question is whether it will continue that way for the next decade.

Defensive player of the year: Stephon Gilmore, CB, Patriots

Because the Patriots as a team led the NFL in total defense (allowing 275.9 yards per game) and scoring defense (14.1 points allowed per game), the smallest amount in the league since the 2008 Steelers (13.9), this is a recognition remarkable. NFL players saw that domain and set the cornerback as the most important piece.

Gilmore won this award by a relatively wide margin, securing 22 percent of the votes and finishing ahead of Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who received 13 percent.

Gilmore was rarely tested by opposing quarterbacks in 2019, which makes his numbers even more impressive. He recorded six interceptions, placing him in a tie with the Bills & # 39; Tre & # 39; Davious White and Anthony Vikings & # 39; Anthony Harris for the most in the NFL.

And now you know a great reason why New England led the league with a +21 rotation differential.

Return player of the year: Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, 49ers

Needless to say, the trade with the Patriots is working well for the 49ers. We could not have said that a year ago, when Garoppolo was sitting with a torn ACL and San Francisco was sinking at the bottom of the NFC.

Thanks in part to Garoppolo's play, the 49ers went from 4-12 last year to first place in the NFC playoffs. Along the way, Garoppolo became the eighth quarterback in the Super Bowl era to win 13 of his first 15 career starts. His final account for the regular season: 3,978 yards, 27 touchdowns, 13 INT, a good completion percentage of 69.1 and a passer rating of 102.0.

Garoppolo was elected Return Player of the Year by obtaining 25 percent of the votes and beating the Viking runner Dalvin Cook (21 percent).

Rookie of the year: Nick Bosa, DE, 49ers

This is related to the Comeback Player of the Year award mentioned above. If Garoppolo hadn't fallen with his knee injury, the 49ers probably wouldn't have been in position (No. 2 overall) to recruit the most disruptive defensive rookie the NFL has seen since, well, Nick's brother, Joey, a few years ago.

Moral of the story: Write a Bosa and see how the compliments arrive.

The 49ers defensive end ended their rookie season with 9 catches, 25 QB hits, 16 tackles for loss and 47 total tackles. In week 8, he became the third rookie since 1982, when individual looting became an official statistic, to record at least three catches and one interception in a single game, joining Julius Peppers (2002) and Kevin Williams ( 2003). In that same game, he became the second youngest player to register at least

three catches in a single game since 1982, only behind Vernon Maxwell (21 years, 321 days). He had seven catches in his first seven games, tied for second by a player in his first seven games since 1982 (Mark Anderson, 7.5 in 2006).

Bosa and Raiders runner Josh Jacobs dominated the 2019 NFL Rookie of the Year vote, obtaining 77 percent of the scores between the two. Bosa barely surpassed Jacobs, 45 percent to 32 percent.

Coach of the year: Kyle Shanahan, 49ers

The 49ers awards party continues with the man who runs the show in Santa Clara.

Shanahan, whose triumph came in his third season as head coach of the 49ers after nine years in various roles of offensive coordinator, is the designer of the unit that finished second in the NFL with 29.9 points per game. As a result, San Francisco was 13-3 in the regular season and won NFC West for the first time since 2012, making the 49ers one of the two teams (Packers) to win their division in 2019 losing the playoffs the previous year. .

This was a closed vote by Shanahan's head coaches. The team leader who beat the 49ers in points this season, John Harbaugh of the Ravens, finished second. Shanahan collected 33 percent of the vote, with Harbaugh winning 27 percent.

Coordinator of the year: Robert Saleh, DC, 49ers

Given the number of NFL coordinators who could have received this award, it is revealing that Saleh dominated the vote of the head coaches as he did. The 49ers defensive coordinator accounted for 47 percent of the votes, and the Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman finished second with 20 percent.

Directed by Saleh and its lively sideline behavior, the San Francisco defense dominated most of the season, hence its second place behind New England with 281.8 total yards allowed per game.

The unit was historically dominant from weeks 5-7, when the 49ers became the sixth team since 1990 and the first since the 2005 Patriots (weeks 13-15) to allow seven or fewer points and 200 or less net yards of attack in three consecutive offensives. games.

NFL All-Pro Team

Fitting for a parity-defined league, 20 teams are represented on the SN All-Pro team for 2019. Only four teams – Steelers, Saints, Ravens and Texans – are represented by more than one player, with Pittsburgh and New Orleans with three There. -Pros each and Baltimore and Houston having two.

Including the offense, defense and special teams, below is the full Sporting News NFL All-Pro team for 2019, as voted by the league's main coaches.

Pos. Player Equipment QB Lamar Jackson Crows RB Christian McCaffrey Panthers RB Dalvin Cook Vikings Wr Michael Thomas Saints Wr DeAndre Hopkins Jeans TEA Travis Kelce Bosses Old Testament David Bakhtiari Packers Old Testament Laremy Tunsil Jeans Sun Quenton Nelson Ponies Sun Zack Martin Cowboys C Jason Kelce Eagles

Pos. Player Equipment Delaware Joey Bosa Chargers Delaware Cameron Jordan Saints DT Aaron Donald Rams DT Cameron heyward Steelers LB Bobby Wagner Seahawks LB T.J. Watt Steelers LB Chandler Jones Cardinals CB Stephon Gilmore Patriots CB Tre & # 39; Davious White Accounts S Minkah Fitzpatrick Steelers S Jamal Adams Jets