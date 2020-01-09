NFL All-Pro team: top coaches vote to determine the Sporting News list for 2019

%MINIFYHTML12e03095401b5983074196763f6c8cde9% %MINIFYHTML12e03095401b5983074196763f6c8cde10%

The head coaches of the NFL have spoken.

Throughout the last weeks of the 2019 season, those who have to prepare their teams to compete against the best players the league has to offer cast their votes for those they consider the best. The result is the annual Sporting News All-Pro team.

Fitting for a parity-defined league, 20 teams are represented on the SN All-Pro team for 2019. Only four teams – Steelers, Saints, Ravens and Texans – are represented by more than one player, with Pittsburgh and New Orleans with three There. -Pros each and Baltimore and Houston having two.

The 12 teams that are not represented on the list based on the votes of the main NFL coaches are the Giants, Redskins, 49ers, Buccaneers, Falcons, Lions, Brown, Bengals, Dolphins, Jaguars, Assailants and Broncos.

Including the offense, defense and special teams, below is the full Sporting News NFL All-Pro team for 2019, complete with the percentage of votes each player received within their position group.

