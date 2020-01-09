Home Sports NFL All-Pro team: top coaches vote to determine the Sporting News list...

NFL All-Pro team: top coaches vote to determine the Sporting News list for 2019

The head coaches of the NFL have spoken.

Throughout the last weeks of the 2019 season, those who have to prepare their teams to compete against the best players the league has to offer cast their votes for those they consider the best. The result is the annual Sporting News All-Pro team.

Fitting for a parity-defined league, 20 teams are represented on the SN All-Pro team for 2019. Only four teams – Steelers, Saints, Ravens and Texans – are represented by more than one player, with Pittsburgh and New Orleans with three There. -Pros each and Baltimore and Houston having two.

The 12 teams that are not represented on the list based on the votes of the main NFL coaches are the Giants, Redskins, 49ers, Buccaneers, Falcons, Lions, Brown, Bengals, Dolphins, Jaguars, Assailants and Broncos.

Including the offense, defense and special teams, below is the full Sporting News NFL All-Pro team for 2019, complete with the percentage of votes each player received within their position group.

SN NFL AWARDS 2019: players and coaches of the year, more

  • QB: Lamar Jackson, Ravens

    QB vote percentage: 75%

    Statistics 2019:

    3,127 aerial yards

    36 passing notes

    6 interceptions

    66.1 completion percentage

    113.3 QB Rating

    1,206 yards on land

    7 rushed touchdowns

    6.9 yards per attempted rush

  • RB: Christian McCaffrey, Panthers

    Percentage of votes of RB: 38%

    Statistics 2019:

    1,387 yards on land

    15 rushed touchdowns

    4.8 yards per race

    1,005 receiving yards

    4 receiving touchdowns

    8.7 yards per reception

  • RB: Dalvin Cook, Vikings

    Percentage of votes of RB: 19%

    Statistics 2019:

    1,135 yards on land

    13 rushed touchdowns

    4.5 yards per race

    519 receiving yards

    9.8 yards per reception

  • WR: Michael Thomas, Santos

    WR vote percentage: 41%

    Statistics 2019:

    149 receptions

    1,725 ​​receiving yards

    11.6 yards per reception

    9 touchdowns received

    80.5 capture percentage

  • WR: DeAndre Hopkins, Texans

    WR vote percentage: sixteen%

    Statistics 2019:

    104 receptions

    1,165 receiving yards

    11.2 yards per reception

    7 touchdowns received

    69.3 catch percentage

  • TE: Travis Kelce, Chiefs

    TE vote percentage: fifty%

    Statistics 2019:

    97 receptions

    1,229 receiving yards

    12.7 yards per reception

    5 receiving touchdowns

    71.3 catch percentage

  • OT: David Bakhtiari, Packers

    Percentage of OT votes: 22%

  • OT: Laremy Tunsil, Texans

    Percentage of OT votes: sixteen%

  • G: Quenton Nelson, Colts

    Percentage of votes G: 38%

  • G: Zack Martin, jeans

    Percentage of votes G: 19%

  • C: Jason Kelce, Eagles

    Percentage of votes C: 38%

  • FROM: Joey Bosa, Chargers

    Percentage of votes DE: 22%

    Statistics 2019:

    11.5 bags

    31 hits of QB

    18 tackles for loss

    67 total tackles

  • FROM: Cameron Jordan, Santos

    Percentage of votes DE: 19%

    Statistics 2019:

    15.5 bags

    25 hits of QB

    15 tackles for loss

    53 total tackles

  • DT: Aaron Donald, Rams

    DT vote percentage: 44%

    Statistics 2019:

    12.5 bags

    24 hits of QB

    20 tackles for loss

    48 total tackles

  • DT: Cameron Heyward, Steelers

    DT vote percentage: sixteen%

    Statistics 2019:

    9 bags

    22 hits of QB

    11 tackles for loss

    83 total tackles

  • LB: Bobby Wagner, Seahawks

    LB vote percentage: 17%

    Statistics 2019:

    159 total tackles

    7 tackles for loss

    3 bags

    4 strokes of QB

    1 forced fumble

    1 interception

  • LB: T.J. Watt, Steelers

    LB vote percentage: fifteen%

    Statistics 2019:

    55 total tackles

    14 tackles for loss

    14.5 bags

    36 hits of QB

    8 forced loose balls

    2 interceptions

  • LB: Chandler Jones, Cardinals

    LB vote percentage: fifteen%

    Statistics 2019:

    53 total tackles

    11 tackles for loss

    19 bags

    26 hits of QB

    8 forced loose balls

  • CB: Stephon Gilmore, Patriots

    CB percentage of votes: 41%

    Statistics 2019:

    6 interceptions

    20 passes defended

    53 total tackles

  • CB: Tre & # 39; Davious White, Bills

    CB percentage of votes: 19%

    Statistics 2019:

    6 interceptions

    17 passes defended

    58 total tackles

  • S: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers

    Percentage of votes S: 28%

    Statistics 2019:

    67 total tackles

    1 stroke of QB

    1 tackle per loss

    5 interceptions

    2 forced loose balls

  • S: Jamal Adams, Jets

    QB vote percentage: 22%

    Statistics 2019:

    75 total tackles

    13 hits of QB

    10 tackles per loss

    1 interception

    2 forced loose balls

  • K: Justin Tucker, Ravens

    K vote percentage: 63%

    Statistics 2019:

    96.6 percentage of field goal

    51-yard long field goal

    141 points scored

  • Q: Brett Kern, Titans

    Percentage of votes P: fifty%

    Statistics 2019:

    47.1 yards per clearance

    70 yard season clearance

    3,672 total yards

  • KR: Cordarrelle Patterson, Bears

    KR vote percentage: 44%

    Statistics 2019:

    825 yards of kickback

    29.5 yards per kickback

    1 kick kick

  • PR: Deonte Harris, Santos

    Percentage of public relations votes: 56%

    Statistics 2019:

    338 clearance return yards

    9.4 yards per lap

    1 touchdown clearance

