NFL All-Pro team: top coaches vote to determine the Sporting News list for 2019

The head coaches of the NFL have spoken.
Throughout the last weeks of the 2019 season, those who have to prepare their teams to compete against the best players the league has to offer cast their votes for those they consider the best. The result is the annual Sporting News All-Pro team.
Fitting for a parity-defined league, 20 teams are represented on the SN All-Pro team for 2019. Only four teams – Steelers, Saints, Ravens and Texans – are represented by more than one player, with Pittsburgh and New Orleans with three There. -Pros each and Baltimore and Houston having two.
The 12 teams that are not represented on the list based on the votes of the main NFL coaches are the Giants, Redskins, 49ers, Buccaneers, Falcons, Lions, Brown, Bengals, Dolphins, Jaguars, Assailants and Broncos.
Including the offense, defense and special teams, below is the full Sporting News NFL All-Pro team for 2019, complete with the percentage of votes each player received within their position group.
SN NFL AWARDS 2019: players and coaches of the year, more
-
QB vote percentage: 75%
Statistics 2019:
3,127 aerial yards
36 passing notes
6 interceptions
66.1 completion percentage
113.3 QB Rating
1,206 yards on land
7 rushed touchdowns
6.9 yards per attempted rush
-
Percentage of votes of RB: 38%
Statistics 2019:
1,387 yards on land
15 rushed touchdowns
4.8 yards per race
1,005 receiving yards
4 receiving touchdowns
8.7 yards per reception
-
Percentage of votes of RB: 19%
Statistics 2019:
1,135 yards on land
13 rushed touchdowns
4.5 yards per race
519 receiving yards
9.8 yards per reception
-
WR vote percentage: 41%
Statistics 2019:
149 receptions
1,725 receiving yards
11.6 yards per reception
9 touchdowns received
80.5 capture percentage
-
WR vote percentage: sixteen%
Statistics 2019:
104 receptions
1,165 receiving yards
11.2 yards per reception
7 touchdowns received
69.3 catch percentage
-
TE vote percentage: fifty%
Statistics 2019:
97 receptions
1,229 receiving yards
12.7 yards per reception
5 receiving touchdowns
71.3 catch percentage
-
Percentage of OT votes: 22%
-
Percentage of OT votes: sixteen%
-
Percentage of votes G: 38%
-
Percentage of votes G: 19%
-
Percentage of votes C: 38%
-
Percentage of votes DE: 22%
Statistics 2019:
11.5 bags
31 hits of QB
18 tackles for loss
67 total tackles
-
Percentage of votes DE: 19%
Statistics 2019:
15.5 bags
25 hits of QB
15 tackles for loss
53 total tackles
-
DT vote percentage: 44%
Statistics 2019:
12.5 bags
24 hits of QB
20 tackles for loss
48 total tackles
-
DT vote percentage: sixteen%
Statistics 2019:
9 bags
22 hits of QB
11 tackles for loss
83 total tackles
-
LB vote percentage: 17%
Statistics 2019:
159 total tackles
7 tackles for loss
3 bags
4 strokes of QB
1 forced fumble
1 interception
-
LB vote percentage: fifteen%
Statistics 2019:
55 total tackles
14 tackles for loss
14.5 bags
36 hits of QB
8 forced loose balls
2 interceptions
-
LB vote percentage: fifteen%
Statistics 2019:
53 total tackles
11 tackles for loss
19 bags
26 hits of QB
8 forced loose balls
-
CB percentage of votes: 41%
Statistics 2019:
6 interceptions
20 passes defended
53 total tackles
-
CB percentage of votes: 19%
Statistics 2019:
6 interceptions
17 passes defended
58 total tackles
-
Percentage of votes S: 28%
Statistics 2019:
67 total tackles
1 stroke of QB
1 tackle per loss
5 interceptions
2 forced loose balls
-
QB vote percentage: 22%
Statistics 2019:
75 total tackles
13 hits of QB
10 tackles per loss
1 interception
2 forced loose balls
-
K vote percentage: 63%
Statistics 2019:
96.6 percentage of field goal
51-yard long field goal
141 points scored
-
Percentage of votes P: fifty%
Statistics 2019:
47.1 yards per clearance
70 yard season clearance
3,672 total yards
-
KR vote percentage: 44%
Statistics 2019:
825 yards of kickback
29.5 yards per kickback
1 kick kick
-
Percentage of public relations votes: 56%
Statistics 2019:
338 clearance return yards
9.4 yards per lap
1 touchdown clearance