New sponsor of the Irish Gold Cup at the Dublin Racing Festival | Racing news

Ruby Walsh riding Bellshill (right) on the way to winning the Irish Gold Cup

Paddy Power has been announced as the new sponsor of the Irish Gold Cup in Leopardstown.

The Grade One contest will have a cash prize of over E250,000 for this year's renewal, which is the main event on the second day of the Dublin Racing Festival on Sunday, February 2.

Bellshill gave Willie Mullins a tenth record success last season. The champion coach saddled the popular Florida Pearl memorably to win the race four times between 1999 and 2004.

Beef Or Salmon trained by Michael Hourigan and Jodami of Peter Beaumont were three times winners, while Sizing John was victorious in 2017 before becoming the first horse to win the Irish Gold Cup, the Cheltenham Gold Cup and the Punchestown Gold Cup in the same season.

Tim Husbands, CEO of the Leopardstown Racecourse, said: "I am really excited to extend our partnership with the first-class brand Paddy Power, the new sponsor of the Irish Gold Cup.

"Over the past three decades, the race has provided some fantastic racing memories for racing fans. Our combined goal is to ensure that the Irish Gold Cup Paddy Power continues to show the competitiveness and quality of racing in Ireland."

"The Dublin Racing Festival is entering its third year and this partnership will further strengthen it as one of the best racing weekends in Europe."

Patrick Desmond, racing director of Paddy Power Betfair, added: "This is the third year of the Dublin Racing Festival and has now been established as the final meeting of the pre-Cheltenham race.

"It's quality over quantity and with the fact that the Irish have been so dominant in Cheltenham (and Aintree) in recent years, this year's renewal is a great attraction."