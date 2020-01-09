Mrs. America is trying to tell her story from all sides.

FX really went out of their way to air their next drama, Lady america.

The program, which tells the story of Phyllis Schlafly against the Women's Liberation Movement and the Equal Rights Amendment in the 1970s, stars Cate Blanchett like Schlafly, and she is accompanied by Rose byrne, Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Paulson, Tracey Ullman, Uzo Aduba, Margo Martindale, John slattery, James Marsden, Niecy Nash, and more.

It's a great list of actors to tell a great story, and although it's easy to assume that Blanchett is playing the villain, creator Dahvi Waller says that is not exactly the case. Or at least that is not exactly what they tried to portray.

"It was very intentional to create a series with shades of gray," he said on a panel for the program at the Press Tour of the TV Critics Association. "I don't think it benefits us to paint the other side that we don't agree with as monsters. I don't think it's beneficial to portray heroes as perfect."