Mrs. America is trying to tell her story from all sides.

FX really went out of their way to air their next drama, Lady america.
The program, which tells the story of Phyllis Schlafly against the Women's Liberation Movement and the Equal Rights Amendment in the 1970s, stars Cate Blanchett like Schlafly, and she is accompanied by Rose byrne, Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Paulson, Tracey Ullman, Uzo Aduba, Margo Martindale, John slattery, James Marsden, Niecy Nash, and more.
It's a great list of actors to tell a great story, and although it's easy to assume that Blanchett is playing the villain, creator Dahvi Waller says that is not exactly the case. Or at least that is not exactly what they tried to portray.
"It was very intentional to create a series with shades of gray," he said on a panel for the program at the Press Tour of the TV Critics Association. "I don't think it benefits us to paint the other side that we don't agree with as monsters. I don't think it's beneficial to portray heroes as perfect."
"What really surprised me about all the women of this period was how messy they were," he continued. "They are complex, their nature contradictory. They discuss and there is joy, there is love and there is hate, and I wanted all the characters to contain crowds, so it was very intentional."
The program also deals with addressing other things that were happening at that time. It was the birth of intersectional feminism and LGBTQ rights, and both are part of the program's representation of what women and the country were going through.
"These are stories that are often painted in broad strokes, because they are not the centerpiece … I wanted to put them in the foreground," Waller said.
Even with the shades of gray, it is easy to hate Schlafly, and a journalist asked Blanchett how he interpreted humanity in that character.
"I'm really nice!" Blanchett promised, or joked, to continue explaining how he saw the character, without his own personal political opinions. "I don't believe in demonizing anyone, and my agreement or disagreement or my political personal political persuasions, I could not be less interested in becoming a character … The way you believe in ambiguity and juxtaposition and character is simply taken borrowed two very contradictory thoughts or actions, buckle them up and then present them to an audience. And we are all full of contradictions and hypocrisies, and nobody is perfect, including Phyllis, although his hair was always perfect. "
Most of the characters are real-life figures, most of whom have written books that allowed writers to tell the story from all sides. Byrne plays the famous feminist Gloria Steinem, who has written many books, and Aduba plays the New York congresswoman Shirley Chisholm, who wrote two memoirs (and was also the first woman to run for president). Schlafly also wrote or co-wrote several books, so there was much to take out without access to most of the people involved.
"We really wanted to make sure the piece was not biased from anyone's point of view and I think Bobby, the writers and the researchers worked very hard to create this highly researched and very clear version of this period of time," Waller said. .
Some characters, however, had to be invented. Paulson plays Alice Macray, who is a fictional character based on the people around Phyllis. She is a housewife and a Catholic, and very different from Paulson herself.
"She is a composite character, so I got all the research material I could find. But above all, I think it's always meaningful when it's possible to do this, the text itself gave me a lot of information. The wonderful writers have created Someone which is very different from me. She is a little innocent and a little open. She is a devout Catholic and a very dedicated housewife. And I am not a dedicated housewife, so I thought it was something interesting. My toe in that water and see what it would be like to be a person for whom her entire world was her family life and her home life, and feel that threat, and feel that feeling that somehow she didn't care, because her wish was to be at home and supporting her husband and raising her children. That which was being devalued by this movement was very scary. "
Lady america It will premiere its first three episodes on Wednesday, April 15 on FX in Hulu, with a new episode every week later.