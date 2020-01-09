Morgan Stewart cries talking about her divorce very difficult

A subject hit particularly close to home for Morgan Stewart in Thursday's episode of Daily Pop.

While discussing Julianne Hough and husband Brooks LaichMarriage problems today, the E! the host became very raw and emotional when she talked about her divorce from the ex-husband Brendan Fitzpatrick.

"Obviously, I have been through my own difficulties in the last year, so I definitely wish you the best and I really hope you can discover what will make you happier," he said.

Stewart, who met both Hough and Laich, revealed that "she is not surprised,quot; by the news that they are "spending time apart," and added: "I only had a bit of vibe and, by the way, to be very clear, I didn't show anything that meant they had some kind of problem. In fact, they were quite loving with each other. I just felt that maybe I had gone through it, it shows when two people are still discovering their own path and still have things that they would like to achieve and I feel that they do not always coincide with what their partner wants and the person they married. Therefore, it only causes a small division and is confused. "