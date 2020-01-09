Morgan Stewart cries talking about her divorce very difficult

A subject hit particularly close to home for Morgan Stewart in Thursday's episode of Daily Pop.
While discussing Julianne Hough and husband Brooks LaichMarriage problems today, the E! the host became very raw and emotional when she talked about her divorce from the ex-husband Brendan Fitzpatrick.
"Obviously, I have been through my own difficulties in the last year, so I definitely wish you the best and I really hope you can discover what will make you happier," he said.
Stewart, who met both Hough and Laich, revealed that "she is not surprised,quot; by the news that they are "spending time apart," and added: "I only had a bit of vibe and, by the way, to be very clear, I didn't show anything that meant they had some kind of problem. In fact, they were quite loving with each other. I just felt that maybe I had gone through it, it shows when two people are still discovering their own path and still have things that they would like to achieve and I feel that they do not always coincide with what their partner wants and the person they married. Therefore, it only causes a small division and is confused. "
Stewart went on to explain that "love and marriage are two different things. You love someone, you get married, but marriage is an act of work every day."
When Daily pop co-host Carissa culiner he asked Stewart if there was a particular moment that he realized that his marriage was going to divorce, the Night pop Co-host became even more personal.
"I think you never think in terms of & # 39; we are getting divorced & # 39 ;. I think you think in terms like:" Will I be here in 15 years? Will this really stand alone? Can we really overcome the obstacles we have? "And when you really start to doubt that and you really can't see a future to get out of the mess you've created, it's just a general feeling that surpasses you," Stewart shared before getting excited.
As for her and Fitzpatrick, Stewart added: "And finally, it was as if we weren't functioning as two people who will be able to bring children into the world, be together at age 45, we just don't have that … Now I know that This was the right choice. We're not meant to be partners. And it's still very difficult for me. It's still difficult for me sometimes. "
