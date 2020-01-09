More than bricks: how international law protects cultural sites | Middle East

Iran is home to some of the oldest historical sites in the world. Among them there are 24 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the ancient ruins of Persepolis, the great mosque of Isfahan and the Golestan Palace in Tehran, where the last shah of Iran was crowned in 1967.

When, in a tweet on Sunday, the president of the United States, Donald Trump, threatened to attack 52 Iranian sites, including some of cultural importance, if Tehran retaliated for the murder of the main Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, provoked an international protest. Law experts, national security experts and politicians in the United States and beyond condemned the threat.

…. pointed to 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some of very high level and important for Iran and Iranian culture, and those goals, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT QUICK AND VERY HARD. The United States does not want more threats! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020

Shortly after, the Pentagon distanced itself Of that, the US defense secretary, Mark Esper, said the army had no plans to bomb Iranian cultural sites.

On Tuesday, Trump seemed withdrawal. Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office, he said: "You know what, if that is what the law is, I like to obey the law. But think about it: they kill our people, they exploit our people and then we have to be very kind with their cultural institutions. But I'm fine with that. It's fine with me. "

The threat caused world condemnation, and allied countries, including Britain, immediately distanced themselves from it. But why are cultural sites so important and why did Trump inspire such outrage?

A war crime

According to Mark Drumbl, professor of international law at the universities of Washington and Lee, Trump's threat to destroy cultural property is "enormously problematic."

"This is prohibited under several branches of the law and amounts to a war crime," Drumbl explained.

The prohibitions against the destruction of cultural heritage have existed since the Hague Convention of 1907, which requires that the parties to an armed conflict take "all necessary steps,quot; to protect "buildings dedicated to religion, art, the science or charitable purposes, historical monuments, hospitals and places where sick and injured are collected, provided they are not used at that time for military purposes. "

Despite this, international courts only recently began prosecuting this particular war crime. The first conviction of this type in the International Criminal Court (ICC) was in the case of Ahmad Al-Faqi Al-Mahdi. In 2016, the Malian member of the al-Qaeda group Ansar al-Dine was convicted of war crime of attacking buildings of religious and historical importance in the Malian city of Timbuktu in 2012.

Colonialism and cultural heritage

According to Eleni Polymenopoulou, assistant professor of law at Hamad bin Khalifa University in Qatar, the reason for the "slow implementation of the cultural property law is that the colonial states … (opposed for a long time) to the idea of ​​protecting cultural property. "



"Instead of protecting cultural property, colonial states have ransacked it," he explained.

"The protection of heritage and even the illicit appropriation of cultural objects, such as the Marbles of the Parthenon, is still largely perceived by the states as a matter of diplomacy instead of one that triggers international legal responsibility."

But, Polymenopoulou added: "The destruction of cultural or religious heritage is an integral part of the armed conflict, and under certain extreme conditions it may even constitute a cultural genocide."

"(Trump's threats) remind one of the destruction of the Two Buddhas of Bamiyan by the Taliban regime. In a way, Trump's threats are legitimizing the destruction of heritage by ISIL".

The UN peacekeeping staff is next to the Alpha Moya mausoleum in Timbuktu, Mali, in 2016 (Sebastien Rieussec / AFP)

International conventions

In addition to the Hague Convention of 1907, Additional Protocol 1 of 1977 to the Geneva Conventions of 1949 prohibits "any act of hostility directed against historical monuments, works of art or places of worship that constitute the cultural or spiritual heritage of the villages. "

The 2016 War Law Manual of the U.S. Department of Defense UU., An internal directive that provides the vision of the war law department, also contains extensive provisions on the protection of cultural property.

Although the United States is not part of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, which turns intentional attacks into historical monuments into a war crime, the United States is a party to the 1954 Hague Convention on Cultural Property in the event of armed conflict, which the Senate approved in September 2008.

Since, under certain circumstances, the Rome Statute allows the ICC to exercise jurisdiction over crimes committed by states that are not part of the ICC, acts of destruction of cultural property by the US. UU. They could be judged by the ICC.

Kristin Hausler, principal member of Dorset at the British Institute of International and Comparative Law (BIICL), explained that the "The protection of cultural heritage … has become an intrinsic part of the fight against terrorism," something the United States itself has pointed out.

"In explaining the vote of the United States in favor of UNSC Resolution 2347 in March 2017, the first resolution dedicated to the protection of culture heritage since The United States mentioned the traffic in antiquities by Abu Sayyaf, the now deceased senior ISIL official, "said Hausler.

The Persepolis site in Iran (Eric Lafforgue / Art in All of Us / Corbis / Getty Images)

& # 39; Pressing a button & # 39;

For Wayne Jordash QC, a UK lawyer and specialist in international criminal law, the protection of cultural heritage is linked to the survival of the groups.

"For many, especially indigenous peoples, the links between the land, culture and survival of the group are especially strong and need the same protection as crimes that have traditionally been the main concern of international criminal law," he said.

The protection of cultural property is linked to the "common heritage of humanity," a principle of international law that says that cultural or natural elements of the common heritage of humanity must be protected from exploitation and held in trust for future generations.

Christine Anagnos, director of the Association of Art Museum Directors based in New York (AAMD), an organization of art directors from the United States, Mexico and Canada, He explained: "Cultural sites around the world are part of our shared human heritage and must be protected, even in times of conflict. All are precious, and any measure to harm them violates a fundamental sense of human dignity and violates international law."

For Drumbl, protecting cultural property is as important as preserving human rights: "Cultural property is seen as part of the biodiversity of the human condition, which differentiates us from other species, and destroying it is eliminating part of ourselves."

He argued that the cultural, artistic, religious and historical spaces of a country should be "outside the limits of threats of meaningless destruction with the press of a drone button."