Moneybagg I confirm a new relationship with Ari Fletcher!

Moneybagg I visited Hot97 for an interview with TT Torrez, where he confirmed his fledgling romance with Ari Fletcher.

Moneybagg had previously dated Megan Thee Stallion, but a few weeks ago, the couple broke up, and Moneybagg moved very quickly to Ari, rapper G Herbo's little mom.

When Torrez asked him about the state of his relationship with Ari, he replied: "We are rocking, do you know what I am saying? What you see is what you get," and added: "I hope this situation can go with the flow."

Torrez then asked him the question everyone wants to know:

"A lot of people always want to ask you the same question … Everyone wants to ask you Megan's question. I know you get tired of those same questions over and over again."

But Moneybagg seemed happy to answer: "They will ask me wherever I go," he said. "… I am happy. She is happy. Everyone is happy."

Watch the full interview below: