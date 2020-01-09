Moneybagg I confirm a new relationship with Ari Fletcher!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7
Logo

Moneybagg I visited Hot97 for an interview with TT Torrez, where he confirmed his fledgling romance with Ari Fletcher.

Moneybagg had previously dated Megan Thee Stallion, but a few weeks ago, the couple broke up, and Moneybagg moved very quickly to Ari, rapper G Herbo's little mom.

When Torrez asked him about the state of his relationship with Ari, he replied: "We are rocking, do you know what I am saying? What you see is what you get," and added: "I hope this situation can go with the flow."

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here