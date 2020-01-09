Mikel Arteta intends to keep Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the Arsenal | Soccer news





Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has 18 months remaining in his current agreement

Mikel Arteta expects Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to sign a contract extension at Arsenal, but says there are currently no ongoing talks with the Gabon international.

The 30-year-old striker has 18 months left in his current contract and Spanish newspaper reports have claimed that Real Madrid will make a more effective player offer for Aubameyang worth up to £ 70 million.

However, Aubameyang ruled out those reports on the Arsenal day schedule before his 1-0 victory over Leeds United in the FA Cup on Monday night, insisting he loves playing for the Gunners.

"I was very pleased to read those comments," Arteta said. "He knows exactly what I think of him and is obviously a massive player for us."

"But right now we are in the middle of the season and we haven't discussed anything else about that."

Arsenal managing director Vinai Venkatesham said in May that the club would seek to sell to anyone entering the last two years of their contract if they do not wish to renew their agreements, in an attempt to avoid a repetition of what happened with Aaron Ramsey , who left to join. Juventus on a free transfer last summer.

However, the club seems to have softened its stance on that, at least in regards to its top scorer, Arteta was clear that keeping Aubameyang is an important priority for him.

Arteta explained: "My intention is to keep Auba because I know that if we keep Auba with us, we will be stronger and closer to winning football matches."

When asked if he is sure that Aubameyang will sign again, Arteta replied: "I don't know. We haven't discussed that, but I'm sure he's very happy here because that's what he said."

