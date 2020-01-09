Mikel Arteta: I convinced Granit Xhaka to stay in Arsenal | Soccer news

Arteta: "(Xhaka) thought about it, had a very positive response later, and I think he changed his mind."





It seems that Granit Xhaka will stay in Arsenal after a few controversial months

Mikel Arteta says he has convinced Granit Xhaka to change his mind about his future at Arsenal, with the midfielder now ready to stay at the club.

Xhaka seemed ready to leave the Emirates after his outburst at fans who booed him off the field during his clash against Crystal Palace in October, in an incident that cost him his captaincy.

The midfielder's agent even claimed that he agreed to the terms with the Bundesliga team, Hertha Berlin, in December, but the head coach of Arsenal has revealed that the couple held positive talks about the future of the Swiss international.

"The first message for him was that he wanted to understand how he felt, why he felt that way," Arteta said.

"I wanted him to hear from me my opinion about him, and that he was ready to support him and that he was ready to pressure the club to support him too, because I thought he could be a really good player for us and he could enjoy playing under Me in this football club.

"I tried to convince him that way. He thought about it, had a very positive response later and I think he changed his mind."

The incident in October caused controversial months for Xhaka, who wrote a letter to Arsenal fans explaining how he and his family had been attacked on social media, which had seen him reach a "boiling point,quot; in the field from Emirates.

But according to Arteta, it is almost impossible to avoid such incidents and it is not unusual to see animosity and divisions between players and fans.

"It's very common now," said Arteta. "Each club has its own problems. Some things come within the club, some within the media, some of the social networks."

"It's very difficult today to have a full year where everything is perfect. It's the environment, we have to deal with it and, hopefully, in a few months nobody will remember those problems."

"Of course, it is not ideal when players respond and creates instability. Therefore, as much as we can avoid it, the better."

