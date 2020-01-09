Mike McCarthy: Dallas Cowboys head coach who bets on the Green Bay Packers experience | NFL news





Mike McCarthy was introduced as the new head coach of the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday

The newly hired Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy says his experience with the Green Bay Packers can help him thrive with another of the iconic NFL franchises.

McCarthy's return to the league was confirmed on Tuesday, as Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gave the 56-year-old his first job since the Packers fired him in December 2018.

"You look at the great coaches who have been here," McCarthy said when he was introduced to the media on Wednesday.

McCarthy was fired by the Green Back Packers in his thirteenth season as head coach

"The Super Bowl champions. All the Hall of Fame players. You watch the great quarterback game here. There are many similarities that I think I can use in this particular situation."

"I am honored to be the administrator of this iconic franchise. I told Jerry (Jones) this in the interview, that I will deal with that honor and privilege and that responsibility. Because I understand. And I know what it takes."

McCarthy oversaw a long period of success at Lambeau Field, reaching the playoffs in nine of his first 11 seasons, including the Super Bowl XLV victory in 2011.

While the poor results that led to the end of McCarthy's term in Green Bay have led some to question his appointment in Dallas, Jones sees the mixed experience of his new coach as positive.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes McCarthy can bring a Super Bowl to Dallas

"One of our main goals in selecting the Dallas Cowboys head coach was to focus on a proven team creator and winner," said Jerry Jones.

"At Mike McCarthy we found a coach who not only checked those boxes, but also has the experience of taking an NFL team to the biggest stage, a Super Bowl, and completing the job."

"You can enter that trench with someone who has not been shot, who has never been in a trench. You can enter there with someone who was shot. Or you can enter there with someone who was shot. Hit and move on. Now it's the one I want to be there with. "

Like McCarthy with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, the Cowboys believe they have their franchise quarterback in Dak Prescott, the 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year who led the league's No. 1 offensive in its fourth season.

McCarthy praised Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott

Prescott is a future free agent after finishing his rookie contract as a fourth-round pick. There is no doubt where it will be in 2020, only if it is on the franchise label or in a long-term agreement that has been in process for a year.

"I've always been impressed," said McCarthy, whose Packers beat Prescott as a rookie in the division round.

"You will be able to execute the entire offensive and something else. I think it has an incredible base to build."