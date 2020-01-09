Mike Leach to the state of Mississippi: Egg Bowl, & # 39; Air Raid & # 39; between the reasons to be promoted

The 2019 Egg Bowl between the state of Mississippi and Ole Miss was decided after Elijah Moore was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct in the end zone after the potential touchdown that tied the game.

As wild as it was, it is nothing compared to what we are about to see in the state of Mississippi in the coming years. The state of Mississippi made the last impression on the coaches carousel by hiring Mike Leach on Thursday. This happens after Ole Miss hired Lane Kiffin on December 7.

Talk about regaining focus. Leach, 58, moves out after spending the last eight seasons in the state of Washington. Leach has a record of 139-90 between his period there and at Texas Tech since 2000-09, and promises to attract much more attention to Starkville with the contract.

Think about everything college fans are getting as a result:

We've been waiting for this since Leach flirted with Tennessee after the 2017 season: Leach's "Air Raid,quot; will hit the West SEC. The state of Washington averaged 437.2 yards per game this season. The next closest team was LSU, which averaged 397.2 yards per game in the best passing performance of a season in program history.

Leach's offense does not apologize for spending all the time, and it will be interesting to see how SEC coaches handle shootings with Leach. The state of Washington lost 67-63 to UCLA and beat the state of Oregon 54-53 this season. Leach is not going to change his style in the new conference.

Coaches like Steve Spurrier, Les Miles and Bret Bielema have been the toast of the SEC Media Days in the past. Now, Leach will be one of the main attractions when the event returns to Atlanta in 2020:

Will you be asked to break a pet fight again?

How about a coaches fight?

No topic is out of bounds, and any question could provoke another viral comment.

Leach vs. Bama and LSU

Mississippi State last defeated Alabama 17-12 in 2007, when Sylvester Croom was the coach. That is the only defeat Saban had against the Bulldogs.

Alabama won the last 12 games of that series, and only two of them decided on seven points or less. Saban will also be asked many questions about Leach, and the marked contrast in his behaviors makes him an interesting training confrontation.

Speaking of coaches who would win the Royal Rumble in the SEC: Leach would probably choose Ed Orgeron. Can we get those two microphones for your game? For what it's worth, Mississippi State plays in Alabama on October 17 and in LSU on October 24. It will be a fun stretch of two weeks.

Starkville will be fun again

Mississippi State was ranked number 1 in the country for a period of four weeks in 2014 at the height of the Dak Prescott era. Alabama ended that on November 15, 2014, with a 25-20 victory that led to the end of the Dan Mullen era after the following season.

The Bulldogs are 29-23 in the last four seasons, and that includes a 14-12 record in the last two seasons with Joe Moorhead, a hiring that didn't work more for cultural adjustment than Xs and Os. Leach may not fit either, but it won't be because he is a "Yankee." Leach has made it work in places like Lubbock and Pullman. He can do the same with more resources and a brighter focus in the state of Mississippi. This is not a blue blood program, but Leach is in the biggest conference now. This rental could be the ideal point for Mississippi State and Leach.

It will be entertaining whether it works or not, and that is the feeling you have about what happened in Oxford as well.

Egg Bowl is a television you should watch

Kiffin vs. Leach in the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving. What have we done to deserve this?

There is a unique feeling of what the state of Mississippi has done here; Ole Miss received a lot of attention for bringing Kiffin, who had real-time failures in Oakland, Tennessee and USC before reviving his career under Saban in Alabama. Then there is Leach, who was fired by Texas Tech before changing the state of Washington.

These two rival schools have met 112 times, but both schools qualified in just six of those clashes. Next year's game could be the most memorable because of the coaches that will participate.

It is a confrontation made in the sky of trends on Twitter, and not because a player pretended to urinate in the end zone. We can't wait to see it.