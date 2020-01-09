Michael B. Jordan finally moves out of his parents' house at 32

%MINIFYHTMLe4d89732f7df1a997bc405e8162d4d1f9% %MINIFYHTMLe4d89732f7df1a997bc405e8162d4d1f10%

Sharing his parents' reaction to him, finally moving to his own place in Los Angeles, the star of & # 39; Black Panther & # 39; says: & # 39; I'm pretty sure they knew the whole house when I left & # 39 ;.

Michael B. Jordan He has finally lived independently after living with his parents throughout his life. The actor, who turns 33 next February, reveals that he finally moved from his parents' house after 32 years.

"It happened!" confirmed his new life situation during a visit to "The Ellen DeGeneres show"Wednesday, January 8. He said:" It's fine. It is nice."

It turns out that it was his parents who were most excited about Michaels's move, he told her. Ellen Degeneres"I'm pretty sure they knew the whole house when I left. Like, they lit incense and bleached it and got rid of me and then I got a place."

Despite his recent move, Michael makes sure he maintains his close relationship with his family. "Yes, we are close enough," he said about the distance between the two houses. "You know, driving, Sunday dinner. Mom and dad cook. I'm close enough to, yes, we can get there. But I'm still about 20 minutes away, which is good."

Although many were surprised by the news, Ellen emphasized that it was actually Michael who bought the house they had shared all this time and that their parents moved to the house. "That is a good way to get the house," the host said jokingly. "Because then they stayed, and then you had to leave."

During the conversation, Ellen also asked Michael about his high school graduation photo that appeared recently. The "Black Panther"The star was caught in an awkward situation by explaining her relationship with her graduation date after saying she was his girlfriend, before adding:" We were great. "

"Well, clearly you were more than friends," the comedian reiterated, before forcing him to admit that she was a "friend with benefits." The "Mercy"The actor reluctantly agreed with her, saying," You take this out of me. "

Michael is currently dating the Swedish singer Snoh Aalegra. While they haven't spoken publicly about their relationship, they recently appeared in a music video for their song "Whoa."