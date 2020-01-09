Megyn Kelly remembers Roger Ailes meeting after seeing Bombshell

Megyn Kelly is reflecting on his experience on Fox News after sitting down to watch Bomb.
The movie, starring Charlize Theron like Kelly, he addresses the sexual harassment allegations against the deceased Roger Ailes. In a video posted on the social networks of former Fox News presenter on Thursday, we see Kelly sit and watch Bomb with Juliet Huddy, Rudi Bakhtiar, Julie Zann, all former Fox News employees who have shared accusations against former Fox News CEO, Ailes. Kelly's husband also joined the group, Douglas Brunt, for discussion and post-visualization discussion.
While the video is playing, we see women with tears in their eyes while watching the scenes in Bomb.
"I have no connection to the movie & # 39; Bombshell & # 39 ;, other than that I lived it. I did not produce, consult or have anything to do with the movie," Kelly wrote Thursday with the video's post. "Neither I nor the women with whom I saw him sold the rights to our stories (or in my case, my book), so it was somewhat unpleasant to see a version of our experiences told by strangers."
"I watched the movie with some of my friends who, like me, were sexually harassed on Fox News," Kelly continued. "Then we talked about that in what turned out to be an emotional, raw and revealing discussion about what the filmmakers did right, wrong, and what really happened to us years ago."
After watching the movie, Kelly had a conversation with Huddy, Bakhtiar, Zann and Brunt.
"I think we have to talk about the turn, the infamous turn inside the Ailes office," Kelly told the group, referring to the part of the movie where Margot RobbieThe character is asked to turn for Ailes, played in the film by John lithgow. "Did you do it? Did you ever have to make the turn?"
"They asked me to turn around and I did it," Zann told Kelly. "I ask you?"
"Then, they asked me to make the turn," Kelly replied. "And may God help me, I did it."
The full video of the discussion will be published by Kelly later today. Look at the preview above to see Kelly talk about his "degrading,quot; experience.
Bomb It's out now.
