Meghan Markle's separated father responds to the news that his daughter and Prince Harry leave the royal family

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle surprised the world announcing retreating as members of the royal family and essentially renounced The Firm, Thomas Markle his estranged father reacted to the news.

In a statement to We weeklyMarkle, former Hollywood lighting director, kept his reaction brief and replied: "I will simply say that I am disappointed."

As fans know, Thomas and Megan have distanced themselves since their wedding may 2018 for Prince Harry. A few days before the ceremony, Thomas organized photos of himself for the paparazzi. Then, he jumped walking to Meghan down the hall and said he was having health problems.

After Harry and Meghan got married, Thomas made his own personal press tour and claimed that his daughter had cut off communication with him. He also hit Prince Harry and the royal family.

Eventually, Thomas changed his tone and said he didn't want to say anything negative about his daughter and son-in-law. But then, he made headlines when he shared a handwritten letter from Meghan with the public.

Thomas has never met Harry in person, but has spoken to him on the phone. He has also never met Meghan and his eight-month-old son of Harry, Archie Harrison. And, she never told him she was pregnant.

"Of course I am disappointed not to see Archie. I hoped that being a mother would soften Meghan and she would approach," Thomas said after Archie's birth. “There was never any problem between Meghan and me until recently. I've stayed calm because Meghan was pregnant with Archie, but I'm talking now because they and their public relations are still phantom out of my life. ”

A close friend of Meghan's said in early 2019 that Meghan has tried to contact her father on numerous occasions through phone calls and text messages, but has never responded. The friend added that Meghan absolutely loves her father, but feels betrayed by him because of his media behavior.

On Wednesday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told the world that they would step back as members of the British royal family in order to be financially independent and focus on their own charity work. The couple said that in the future they will divide their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

However, the couple did not notify the royal family in advance about their plans to publish the statement, and Buckingham Palace responded by saying that talks with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were at an early stage, and that it will take time to work . through complicated problems.



