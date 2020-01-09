Meghan Markle's best friend sends encouragement after the actual departure

Jessica Mulroney Megxit approves.

Meghan markleHis best friend shared a photo on Instagram on Thursday that seems to respond to Meghan and Prince HarryThe announcement that they will cease to be members of royalty full time.

The photo is an inspiring quote, which Jessica, a Canadian stylist, shared without a title on Thursday (she also disabled comments). As the Gina Carey The quote read: "A strong woman looks at a challenge in the face and makes a wink."

This post could be a nod to the Duchess of Sussex's announcement yesterday. In an explosive statement on Instagram, Harry and Meghan revealed to the world that they will no longer be royalty members who work full time and will work to be financially independent.

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year to begin forging a new progressive role within this institution," the couple's statement began. "We intend to step back as members & # 39; senior & # 39; of the Royal Family and work to be financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen."