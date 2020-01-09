Meghan Markle's best friend sends encouragement after the actual departure

George Pimentel / WireImage
Jessica Mulroney Megxit approves.
Meghan markleHis best friend shared a photo on Instagram on Thursday that seems to respond to Meghan and Prince HarryThe announcement that they will cease to be members of royalty full time.
The photo is an inspiring quote, which Jessica, a Canadian stylist, shared without a title on Thursday (she also disabled comments). As the Gina Carey The quote read: "A strong woman looks at a challenge in the face and makes a wink."
This post could be a nod to the Duchess of Sussex's announcement yesterday. In an explosive statement on Instagram, Harry and Meghan revealed to the world that they will no longer be royalty members who work full time and will work to be financially independent.
"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year to begin forging a new progressive role within this institution," the couple's statement began. "We intend to step back as members & # 39; senior & # 39; of the Royal Family and work to be financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen."
"It is with your encouragement, particularly in recent years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment," the statement continued. "Now we plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty with the Queen, the Commonwealth and our sponsorships. This geographical balance will allow us to raise our son with an appreciation for the real tradition in which he was born, by time that gives our family the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charity. "
Jessica and the Duchess keep their friendship quite private, but they have been close since Meghan's main job was to act Suits.
However, the 38-year-old royalty made clear his love for his friend at his wedding on May 19, 2018 when Jessica's sons, twin sons Brian Y John and daughter Ivy"There were page children and a bridesmaid at the wedding party."
Since he disabled comments on his Instagram, it is clear that the stylist does not want to host any speculation about what (or who) the appointment refers to. However, Meghan and Harry decide to leave the royal family, it seems something worthy of a public show of support.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.