Meghan Markle leaves Prince Harry behind to be with her son Archie in Canada after the royal departure

According to reports, the Duchess of Sussex has flown to North America without her husband reuniting with her son, who stayed in Canada with her friend Jessica Mulroney and a babysitter when the couple returned to the United Kingdom.

Meghan markle He reportedly returned to Canada to be with his son Archie, after spending only three days in the United Kingdom. The former actress allegedly flew to North America without her husband, Prince Harry, after the couple made the surprising announcement about their royal departure.

According to E! News, it seems that the couple left their son Archie in Canada with a friend Jessica Mulroney and a babysitter when they returned to the UK earlier this month to attend business. While Meghan has reunited with her son, her husband is likely to be left behind in London to deal with the problems that arose with her surprising announcement.

Harry is expected to meet his wife and son in Canada in the next few days, but some royal reporters have pointed out that Prince William's brother has another engagement scheduled in England for next Thursday.

Harry and Meghan surprised everyone when they announced on Wednesday, January 8 that they would abandon their roles as members of "senior" royalty. "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year to begin forging a new progressive role within this institution," so read a statement posted on Instagram.

He continued, "We intend to step back as members & # 39; senior & # 39; of the Royal Family and work to be financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen. It is with her encouragement, particularly in the recent years, feel ready to make this adjustment. "

The couple also announced plans to divide their time between the United Kingdom and North America, which the former actress had called home before marrying the prince in 2018. "This geographical balance will allow us to raise our son with an appreciation of the real tradition in which he was born, while providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity, "they explained.

Meghan's half-sister, Samantha Markle, intervened in the couple's announcement, saying "it is a slap" for the British royal family. The 54-year-old man, who is far from the "Suits"Alum, he told Inside Edition," I think the surprising thing is the lack of consideration for the people involved, the British royal family, the promises that were originally made to honor the royal duties and set the example. "