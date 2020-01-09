Meghan Markle and Prince Harry separate from the Royals: Event Timeline

It would be nice to say that nobody saw Meghan markle Y Prince HarryThe announcement is coming, but the reality is that this was predicted months ago.

Some commentators speculate that Meghan and Harry's departure from the Royal Family became a deal made the day they announced their engagement. Others cite the hard treatment of the press to the duchess as the true cause of their decision.

Anyway, this series of events began to take shape months ago, when it was said that the Prince and the former actress would move to Africa or Canada to establish a "tailored,quot; role for him and his pregnant wife.

Of course, this never came to fruition. Instead, Harry, Meghan and her baby. Archie harrison He visited the African continent during a tour of the community. At this point, the couple had already established a new home separate from that of Prince WilliamY Kate Middleton, although what they really aspired to do was create a completely new court, an idea that the Queen quickly vetoed.

Now, new details are emerging about the chain of events that led to its commitment to independence. For more information, see the timeline below: