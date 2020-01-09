Meghan Markle and Prince Harry separate from the Royals: Event Timeline

It would be nice to say that nobody saw Meghan markle Y Prince HarryThe announcement is coming, but the reality is that this was predicted months ago.
Some commentators speculate that Meghan and Harry's departure from the Royal Family became a deal made the day they announced their engagement. Others cite the hard treatment of the press to the duchess as the true cause of their decision.
Anyway, this series of events began to take shape months ago, when it was said that the Prince and the former actress would move to Africa or Canada to establish a "tailored,quot; role for him and his pregnant wife.
Of course, this never came to fruition. Instead, Harry, Meghan and her baby. Archie harrison He visited the African continent during a tour of the community. At this point, the couple had already established a new home separate from that of Prince WilliamY Kate Middleton, although what they really aspired to do was create a completely new court, an idea that the Queen quickly vetoed.
Now, new details are emerging about the chain of events that led to its commitment to independence. For more information, see the timeline below:
Prince Harry begins the first conversations with Prince Charles: The Telegraph reports"It is understood that Prince Harry contacted the Prince of Wales to spend more time in Canada and the United States just before Christmas, but was told that he had to elaborate a detailed and carefully thought out plan." Soon after, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex begin their 6-week leave and leave for Canada, where they spent the holidays with Meghan's friends and family, including the mother. Doria Ragland. The Telegraph He says it is believed that the couple took advantage of this time to "hold meetings with several public relations executives."
Prince Harry sends Prince Charles his draft proposal: According to the Afternoon standard, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sent Prince Charles a "draft proposal on his future role … at the beginning of the new year," but he was told that the palace needed more time to "think about the complex implications, particularly on financing. "
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leave Canada without Archie: After the end of his 6-week leave, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to London to attend their first royal engagement, but left their son Archie in the care of a good friend. Jessica Mulroney, reports Persons. The store adds that Meghan and Harry will join Archie in the near future.
The courtiers block their meeting with the queen: Upon his return to the United Kingdom, the Duke and Duchess requested a meeting with Queen Elizabeth at Sandringham's estate, but he was informed that he would not meet to discuss his plans without first detailing his proposal with Prince Charles. That said, the Telegraph He says the Queen was "happy,quot; to meet them if it wasn't for business. In addition, the Queen instructed Harry to plan his plans further before making the announcement public.
News of your tabloid leaks: According to various media, Meghan and Harry decided to announce prematurely their move to North America and their decision to resign as members of "senior,quot; royalty, after learning of a leak. In fact, one day before your announcement, The Sun reported The potential movement of Prince Harry and Meghan to Canada.
While the news could have been dismissed as sensational forage, the couple decided to make a quick announcement. The Telegraph reports that Meghan and Harry knew that "it was unlikely that Buckingham Palace signed their plans, they decided to take matters into their own hands."
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry issue official statement: With their plans now revealed, the two officially announced their intentions of "making a transition this year to begin forging a new progressive role within this institution." His announcement of more than 200 words details his hope of balancing his time between North America and the United Kingdom and becoming financially independent, all while "continuing to support His Majesty the Queen." At the same time, the duo launched their SussexRoyal website, which has answers for everyone's burning questions, though, The TelegraphThe sources claim that Buckingham Palace experts have begun to "separate,quot; their statements by errors.
Buckingham Palace publishes shocking statement: In response to the announcement of the Duke and Duchess, Buckingham Palace confirmed the suspicions that the couple had become essentially dishonest. "The talks with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage," the statement began. "We understand your desire to adopt a different approach, but these are complicated problems that will take time to solve."
Queen Elizabeth IIHold emergency meeting: In the first hours of Kate MiddletonOn the birthday, the Queen called an emergency meeting with Prince Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles to discuss the issues in question, several media reports. Real editor of ITV News Chris ship He also reported that teams are expected to work "at a pace,quot; to find a solution in the next few days, if not before.