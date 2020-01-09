Meghan and Harry wish Kate Middleton a happy birthday in the middle of Blindside Royal

Happy Birthday, Kate Middleton!

On Thursday, the 38th birthday of the Duchess of Cambridge was celebrated and she received a great fanfare from the royal family. In a special thanks from the official Royal Family account, which published a series of photos of Kate and Queen Elizabeth II Together over the years, His Majesty sent him good wishes: "Wishing the Duchess of Cambridge a very happy birthday!"

Kate also received a sweet birthday wish from the Instagram account of Kensington Palace. Sharing a stunning portrait of the mother of four children casually dressed in a sweater and jeans while contemplating the beauty of nature, the publication said: "Thank you all for all your adorable messages on the birthday of The Duchess of Cambridge!"

%MINIFYHTMLe70258381c4258f1cd784af5cf669edc11% %MINIFYHTMLe70258381c4258f1cd784af5cf669edc12%

In laws Meghan markle Y Prince Harry He also intervened with a message of his own, leaving the birthday girl with a comment from the official Sussex Royal account saying: "Wishing a happy birthday to the Duchess of Cambridge today!"