Meghan and Harry wish Kate Middleton a happy birthday in the middle of Blindside Royal

Happy Birthday, Kate Middleton!
On Thursday, the 38th birthday of the Duchess of Cambridge was celebrated and she received a great fanfare from the royal family. In a special thanks from the official Royal Family account, which published a series of photos of Kate and Queen Elizabeth II Together over the years, His Majesty sent him good wishes: "Wishing the Duchess of Cambridge a very happy birthday!"
Kate also received a sweet birthday wish from the Instagram account of Kensington Palace. Sharing a stunning portrait of the mother of four children casually dressed in a sweater and jeans while contemplating the beauty of nature, the publication said: "Thank you all for all your adorable messages on the birthday of The Duchess of Cambridge!"
In laws Meghan markle Y Prince Harry He also intervened with a message of his own, leaving the birthday girl with a comment from the official Sussex Royal account saying: "Wishing a happy birthday to the Duchess of Cambridge today!"
His comment comes a day after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they were leaving behind their royal duties, a decision that surprised the royal family. Once the news of his shocking decision was heard, BBC News reported that Meghan and Harry never informed Buckingham Palace,Prince carlos or Prince William of his plans to make his announcement, which according to a palace spokesman, left the Queen feeling "disappointed."
According to their statement, Meghan and Harry "will forge a new progressive role within this institution,quot; while "they continue to fully support Her Majesty the Queen,quot; and will work "to become financially independent."
Since this is an unprecedented movement for the royal family, it is not known what the future will bring. "We don't know how this will develop in the coming months, in the coming years," a real expert told E! News. But as his statement underlined, Meghan and Harry intend to maintain a positive relationship with the royal family.
"We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty the Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties," the couple said in his statement. . "Until then, accept our most sincere thanks for your continued support."
In addition to establishing a new identity for themselves and launching their new charity initiative Sussex Royal, Meghan and Harry also announced that they and their 8-month-old son Archie harrison You will spend more time on the other side of the pond.
"We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to La Reina, the Commonwealth and our sponsorships," the statement continued. "This geographical balance will allow us to raise our son with an appreciation of the real tradition in which he was born, while giving our family the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity."
