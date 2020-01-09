Meet Dean of Extreme Love and the sex doll that won his heart

Get together Dean. Who is Dean and why is he in him? Extreme love? Well, this is how he describes himself: "I am a doll photographer." They are not Barbie or Cabbage Patch dolls, but dolls commonly known as sex dolls and love dolls. Yes.
In the exclusive preview below, Dean introduces viewers to one of his special dolls, Sarah.
"This is Sarah, it's the first doll I have, so it has a special place in my heart, I think it's the right way to say it. With Sarah, oh God, it looks so good. I can't help it," Dean says in exclusive preview of Extreme love. He says he can't help taking some more "spicy,quot; photos of her.
"She has been with me three years now. It's a very strange thing because I have an emotional connection with her. To me, it seemed she had come to life," says Dean.
According to the narrator, Sarah also has a special place in Dean's bed.
"Actually, he received a body update for his birthday, because he really wanted her to take more standing photos," says Dean. Is that the only reason, asks a producer? "That's the only reason I'm telling you," Dean laughs.
Sarah entered Dean's life after he recently retired, single (divorced twice) and when her children had left the nest. "It really intrigued me what it would be like to have something that seemed very, very real and human in the house, and if that would give me the feeling that I had some company here. And it did, and it's strange, because I don't have a emotional bond with my toaster or my refrigerator, but definitely with Sarah. I can't help it, "says Dean.
The connection he feels with Sarah led Dean to bring some of his "sisters." Now there are at least 12 sex dolls living with him.
Extreme love airs on Fridays at 10 p.m. on WE tv.