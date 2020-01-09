Max Aarons: Borussia Dortmund interested in the support of Norwich | Soccer news





Max Aarons made his first team debut in Norwich in August

Borussia Dortmund has joined the list of clubs that wish to sign Norwich's right back, Max Aarons.

The growing list of 19-year-old fans includes Tottenham, Arsenal, Everton and West Ham, as well as Bundesliga leaders, RB Leipzig.

However, most stakeholders would prefer to close a deal in the summer.

Aarons was linked to Manchester United last summer

It is understood that Norwich is willing to let Aarons leave Carrow Road this month for a fee of around £ 30 million, with the Spurs considering whether to steal a march on their competitors and potentially agree to a transfer in the next three weeks.

Aarons joined the Norwich Academy in 2016 and made his first team debut in August last year.

Daniel Farke has put his faith in Max Aarons

He was a key member of the team that secured the promotion to the Premier League last season after winning the Sky Bet Championship.

Aarons has made 19 Premier League appearances so far this season with Norwich at the bottom of the table.

