Matt Fraser's mother will not stop appearing at home without notice

The distance is no match for Angela Fraser!
Matt FraserThe mother could reside in a different state, but 50 miles and a constantly changing door code have little relation to her surprise visits to the house, which occur "at least once a day."
"When I moved from my parents' house in Boston, I set a limit so that Angela Fraser could not appear without notice. It's called the state line," deciphers her 28-year-old son, after he moved. to Cranston, Rhode Island, with girlfriend Alexa Papigiotis some time ago, in this fun clip from monday Meet the frasers series premiere (professional advice for those who want to see it for the first time: although on January 13 technically marks its official debut, the first two episodes of the new E! series are now available to watch on VOD, TVE, YouTube and NBC .com) .
As an experienced psychic medium with professional credentials to boot, Matt's communication skills are literally out of this world. But all correspondence in the universe is not enough to reach Angela, who continues to appear at her door with an admirable consistency and without warning.
"Matt, let me in! It's your mother," he calls from outside, while his eldest son takes his sweet time walking toward the entrance of the house. Pointing to a tupperware cradled in one hand, the adorable Fraser matriarch (a psychic medium with an enthusiastic dedication to the family) tries again. "I have food for you!"
"I don't understand how you're here right now," says Matt, comparing Angela to "damn Houdini,quot; in a confessional interview with Alexa moments later, since "I don't know when my mother will appear."
For Papigiotis' thoughts about Angela's reappearance, see the full clip above!
Watch the premiere of the series of Meet the frasers Monday, January 13 at 10 p.m., only at E!