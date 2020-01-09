Matheus Cunha: Wolves and Brighton interested in the striker of RB Leipzig | Soccer news





Lobos and Brighton are interested in RB Leipzig striker Matheus Cunha

Wolves and Brighton have joined several of the best European clubs in the search for RB Leipzig's Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha.

It is understood that the 20-year-old, who can also play as an extreme, is permanently available this month for around £ 17 million.

So far he has made 10 appearances in the Bundesliga this season and two in the Champions League.

Cunha scored a scandalous solo effort against Bayer Leverkusen last season and was selected for the 2019 FIFA Puskas award given to the scorer of the best goal of the season.

Wolf striker Patrick Cutrone is eager to return to Italy

On the other hand, Patrick Cutrone has returned to train with Wolves after conversations about the movement of the striker to Fiorentina stalled, while Nuno Espirito Santo is close to completing the signature of Dutch teenager Nigel Lonwijk of the PSV for around £ 180,000

Meanwhile, Brighton is among a trio of Premier League clubs interested in signing Tottenham's right back Kyle Walker-Peters in January, along with Crystal Palace and Southampton.

Kyle Walker-Peters is interesting numerous Premier League clubs

How to follow the January transfer window

Sky sports It will bring you the latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good morning transfers at 9 in the morning while our team of reporters brings you the latest news and knowledge. Transfer Talk then continues at noon delivering an analysis of the most important stories. Then, join us at 7 p.m. for the definitive summary of the news of the day with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Talk transfer The podcast is also back with a more expert analysis of here and across the continent.

And in addition to tuning in Sky sports news, don't miss anything with our dedicated Transfer Center blog.