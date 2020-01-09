Martha Hunt reveals the secret that she is engaged to her boyfriend Jason McDonald

Instagram

Victoria's Angel & # 39; s Secret makes the news with an Instagram post, flaunting her engagement ring and hinting that the proposal took place during a recent vacation in the Bahamas.

Martha Hunt He is listening to the wedding bells. Using a series of photos in an Instagram post, Victoria's Angel & # 39; s Secret announced on Wednesday, January 8 that she had engaged to her boyfriend, photographer Jason McDonald.

While it did not explain exactly its new status, the 30-year-old model showed her engagement ring in the final images attached to the publication that said: "I have a secret …" Judging by its publication, the proposal probably took place when She and her boyfriend vacationed in Harbor Island, Bahamas.

Martha's revelation was quickly received with congratulatory messages from her fellow models, including Sara Sampaio, Romee Strijd, Lily Aldridge, Elsa Hosk Y Georgia Fowler. Gigi HadidIn particular, he shared his enthusiasm for the happy news by stating in the comments section, "I love you both very much." Meanwhile, designer Phillip Lim said: "wowowowowow! Congratulations."

On the same day, Jason himself used his social media account to give a clearer view of the ring. "BEAR-er" simply subtitled the monochromatic image of his fellow model. His publication also offered a clue as to the date he asked the question, as it included a picture of his dog with a heart-shaped collar with carved words that read: "J + M 1-5-20".

Martha met Jason for the first time in a photo shoot in 2015. While keeping his romance away from the spotlight, he expressed his gratitude for his now betrothed in a recent post. A few days after ringing in 2020, he took a selfie photo of the two of them with a title that said: "grateful for this piece."

The kind of Taylor SwiftThe "Bad Blood" video was not the first model to announce its engagement recently. Natalia Vodianova Days before he broke the news that his fashion tycoon companion, Antoine Arnault, asked the question. On New Year's Eve, he posted a loving photo of her hugging the father of her two children with a note that said: "This year has been beautiful and very memorable. 2020 here we go. I can't wait to celebrate next year with our loved ones @antoinearnault ".