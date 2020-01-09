Manchester United offers one-year contract extension to Ashley Young | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLba6e3adcae56a32de8caec785d7168b69% %MINIFYHTMLba6e3adcae56a32de8caec785d7168b610%





Ashley Young's current agreement expires in the summer

Manchester United offered Ashley Young a one-year contract extension in an attempt to keep him at Old Trafford.

The play comes when United tries to reject the interest of Inter Milan, while Antonio Conte tries to strengthen his squad in the fight for the Serie A title.

The current 34-year-old contract expires in the summer and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eager to retain such a versatile player and one of the leaders in his locker room.

Antonio Conte has tried to sign Young before

Conte is still a big fan of the United captain and wanted to sign him in the summer of 2017 when he was in charge of Chelsea. It is understood that Conte is willing to offer Young an 18-month contract with the Italian side.

Young moved to Old Trafford from Aston Villa in 2011 and has made 261 appearances for the club.

