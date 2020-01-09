Manchester United has players that are not up to par, says Mark Bosnich | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLe5c6a1096bbf4a986f742244bf9c889f9% %MINIFYHTMLe5c6a1096bbf4a986f742244bf9c889f10%









Some Manchester United players 'are simply not up to par', says their former goalkeeper Mark Bosnich

Manchester United must make sign-ups in the January transfer window as some of its players "simply aren't up to par," says former goalkeeper Mark Bosnich.

The Australian, who played twice in Old Trafford as a player, was reacting to a 3-1 home loss to Manchester City on Tuesday in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinal.

City dominated United in the first half, setting a three-goal lead within the first 40 minutes, and Bosnich says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has to make changes.

"There are players in all that squad, there is no need to go into names and shame, they just aren't up to it," he said.

"If you take a look at the team the other night, it's a young team and obviously it's gone for a young team, looking to the future."

"That depends on the patience of the followers: they may or may not be good in two years.

"He is doing something very similar to what Sir Alex Ferguson did when he was there. He had that excellent group of young players that he brought through the youth system."

"But let's not forget that before that, Sir Alex Ferguson was given a long time before winning his first great trophy. I don't think people these days have that kind of patience."

"I think, especially after the result and performance of the other night, he has no choice but to go and strengthen that team."

'The Australian Open should be canceled'

Bosnich made 17 appearances in Australia during his career as a player and currently lives in Sydney.

24 people have died as a result of forest fires

That has given him a first-hand account of the forest fires that are currently devastating Australia, with five million hectares of land razed and 24 people killed.

Bosnich says that all sporting events in the country, including the first tennis Grand Slam of the season, the Australian Open, which begins on January 20, should be canceled while facing the crisis.

"I always think that when there is such a disaster, everything else should stop," he explained.

"We had that debate here in Sydney about fireworks for New Year's Eve. While people are suffering so much, I think the least you can do is stop."

"But there are many people who come from all over the world and have already paid the rates and the hotels.

"It's very difficult, but unprecedented, what happened here and people are really suffering."