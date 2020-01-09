Madame Tussauds Shades Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and their wax figures

Victoria Jones / PA Images via Getty Images
"Together with the rest of the world, we are reacting to the surprising news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will step back as members of royalty," he said. "As of today, the figures of Meghan and Harry will no longer appear on our Royal Family set. As two of our most popular and beloved figures, of course, they will remain an important feature in Madame Tussauds London as we look to see which it's the next chapter you have for them. "
Wax works were first announced in May 2018 before the incredible royal wedding in Windsor, England. "There is a lot of love for Meghan and Harry and we are following his example by inviting the British public to join the couple at their wedding celebrations here in Madame Tussauds London," they shared at the time.
Prince Harry and Meghan's movement toward greater independence comes after long and tumultuous years for the couple. They have been very open about their struggles to maintain their bond and live peaceful lives in the face of intense public scrutiny.
"It is with your encouragement, particularly in recent years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment," they shared in their statement. "We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty with the Queen, the Commonwealth and our sponsorships," continued the statement of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. "This geographical balance will allow us to raise our son with an appreciation of the real tradition in which he was born, while giving our family the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity."
Who needs a wax figure when they have each other!
