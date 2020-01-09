Madame Tussauds Shades Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and their wax figures

"Together with the rest of the world, we are reacting to the surprising news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will step back as members of royalty," he said. "As of today, the figures of Meghan and Harry will no longer appear on our Royal Family set. As two of our most popular and beloved figures, of course, they will remain an important feature in Madame Tussauds London as we look to see which it's the next chapter you have for them. "

Wax works were first announced in May 2018 before the incredible royal wedding in Windsor, England. "There is a lot of love for Meghan and Harry and we are following his example by inviting the British public to join the couple at their wedding celebrations here in Madame Tussauds London," they shared at the time.