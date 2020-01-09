Logan Paul says he is "serious,quot; about the possible fight against Antonio Brown

Logan Paul is "serious,quot; about Antonio Brown's boxing, and he thinks a fight is about to be fixed.

Paul called Brown last month, and seven times Pro Bowler seemed to agree with the idea. Brown told the YouTube star to "square,quot; while revealing that he intended to have the help of Floyd Mayweather Jr.

While Brown has no boxing experience, Paul has been in the ring for two fights against fellow YouTube star KSI, who won his rematch in November after the first contest ended in a draw.

When TMZ asked him if he really wanted to go back to the ring to fight Brown, Paul replied: "I'm serious, brother. You know how serious I take the fight. I love speaking badly; I also love going back."

Brown has not played an NFL snap since mid-September and experienced a tumultuous 2019.

The former receiver of the Steelers was changed to the Raiders in March, but they never played down since he was released after a series of controversies. He then finished with the Patriots, but was cut after only one game amid accusations of sexual assault and rape.

Paul believes that fighting the receiver would give Brown a new approach.

"I think we could be closer than expected, even than we expected," Paul added. "In my mind, all this seems … They say that if it's too good to be true, it probably is. In my mind, I have that feeling because I really don't know how serious AB is. Coming from a person who was in a position after Tokyo (when Paul was criticized for posting a video showing the body of an apparent suicide victim), and in many ways the KSI fight gave me a purpose, I think this would do that for Antonio Brown, give a good payday, give him the opportunity to redeem himself. It would be one of the best events of 2020. "