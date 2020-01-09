Lizzo reacts to Jillian Michaels shaming her

Jillian Michaels embarrassed Lizzo's body, but still maintains positive vibes no matter what! The singer turned to social networks to respond to criticism from the other celebrity and this is what she had to say!

As you may have heard, many people online were very upset because Jillian's body embarrassed Lizzo and some of them cheered loudly!

However, Lizzo, who was the real target, did not reject Jillian. Instead, he posted about the other woman who deserves "to be happy!"

It is no secret that Lizzo is a very confident person as much as he is open.

In other words, she likes to show her body and say what she thinks in equal amounts, but she does it with respect even when that is not done with her!

Then, when the television personality and personal trainer Jillian Michaels embarrassed her, she responded with a video that showed the view from her balcony with the caption: “ At 25 seconds I want you to breathe deeply … through your nose. .. and through the mouth … the mantra of today is: This is my life. I have not done anything wrong. I forgive myself for thinking I was wrong in the first place. I deserve to be happy. & # 39;

That sounds like a great mantra to help the singer regain the confidence that was affected by the personal trainer's comments about her body.

Speaking of which, Jillian was talking to AM3DM on BuzzFeed News when he asked himself: ‘Why do we celebrate his body? Why don't we celebrate his music? "Because it won't be amazing if you have diabetes."

This earned him a lot of hate from Lizzo fans and other positive people for the body, some pointing out things like: ‘Nick Jonas and Halle Berry have diabetes. Fat is not equal to diabetes. "



