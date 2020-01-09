Lizzo explains to fans why he left Twitter: "All social networks are not created in the same way !!"

Last week, Lizzo announced that she is taking a break from Twitter thanks to the horrible trolling community of the platform, but the singer explained her reasons in more detail to her fans through Instagram Live.

"I just want to say that, you know, I just had a DNA test and it turns out that I left Twitter. I left Twitter. I'm out. All social networks are not the same," Lizzo said, speaking directly. to the camera

"I would love to be on Twitter because I could connect with you, people who support me positively, not to mention spreading my own positive messages. But now I have reached a point where I am not only dealing with Internet thugs, I am trying to see a lot of negativity on the Internet dealing with everyone, "he continued.

"When I see how, not only insensitive, but also hateful and hurtful, we are towards each other, when I only log in every day and see something devastating and something tragic every day. Even from my well of positivity, I'm sorry, and it doesn't feel good. "