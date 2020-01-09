Lizzie McGuire's reboot loses the original creator and showrunner

This news is definitely not what dreams are made of.

Terri Minsky, the original creator and showrunner of Lizzie McGuire, has come out of the restart arriving at Disney +, E! The news has confirmed, although the series is still in production in the transmission service.

"Fans have a sentimental bond with Lizzie McGuire and high expectations for a new series. After filming two episodes, we conclude that we need to move in a different creative direction and we are putting a new lens on the series," said a Disney spokesman at a declaration.

Variety was the first to report the news.

Hilary Duff She is repeating her role as Lizzie in the new program, which finds her living in New York, working as an assistant to an interior decorator, and about to turn 30. Duff herself announced the news at the end of last summer, and also announced the news that Gordo's best friend (Adam Lamberg) We will be back too. The new series will also include Lizzie's family, played by Hallie Todd, Robert CarradineY Jake Thomas.