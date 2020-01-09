Lil Boosie responds to angry fans after he was called by the black Greeks for wearing a Kappa Alpha Psi shirt

Usually, Lil Boosie's antics on the court would cause laughter, but fans were more obsessed with her outfit tonight.

He got some warmth from the black Greek community after being seen rocking a Kappa Alpha Psi shirt in the Houston Rockets game.

Boosie's comments section was quickly filled with members of Greek fraternities and brotherhoods who asked Boosie to take off his shirt because he was not a member. Others took the situation into account and jokingly accepted Boosie as an honorary member of the fraternity.

Now, in case you are not familiar with Greek life or the HBCU culture, fraternities and black brotherhoods find it very offensive when a non-Greek waves his cards, since it is a privilege that only those who have gone through the process get of commitment and have become members of their respective organizations.

Boosie clearly learned what was happening because he offered the following in response: “I was at the mall looking for red and I saw the sweater and it was difficult. Yes, I knew it was a Kappa sweater. I thought I would get love for using it, not hate. Quiet and everything (a **) bra down I was getting cool. #Leave me alone."

You can see everything below:

Roommates, do you think Lil Boosie crossed a line or people are exaggerating? Let us know!