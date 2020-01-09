Lewis Hamilton donates $ 500K for forest fire relief in Australia

"I am full of admiration for everything they are doing," says Hamilton as he promises a large donation in support of the relief efforts.







Lewis Hamilton has promised $ 500,000 for the Australian wildfire relief effort.

The six-time F1 world champion is a passionate advocate for environmental and animal welfare issues and has used his social media channels in recent days to highlight the work of emergency services and charities to address the devastation.

Hamilton posted on Twitter: "It breaks my heart to see the devastation that Australian forest fires are causing people and animals across the country.

"I am promising $ 500k to support animals, wildlife volunteers and rural fire services. If you can, and have not yet done so, you can also donate."

The devastating fires have burned more than 10.3 million hectares of land since September and have killed 27 people. A study estimates that one billion animals have been killed or injured.

Hamilton added on Instagram: "I am lucky to visit Australia often and I know firsthand how beautiful the country is."

"Keep fighting Australia. I have spent some time talking with people in Australia who are working at the heart of this and I am full of admiration for everything they are doing."

Hamilton's publications did not specify whether his large donation was in US or Australian dollars.

Daniel Ricciardo, the only F1 driver in Australia, has also contributed to relief efforts and urged people to donate what they can to charity.

The Renault driver also plans to auction a signed race suit that he will wear at the F1 season opening grand prize in Melbourne on March 15.