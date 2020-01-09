Leonardo DiCaprio and his friends help rescue a man who falls off the yacht during the holidays in St. Barts

%MINIFYHTMLd014e807cdcacb2f194b4297bf4de0c79% %MINIFYHTMLd014e807cdcacb2f194b4297bf4de0c710%

WENN / Avalon

The actor of & # 39; Once Upon a Time in Hollywood & # 39; and his friends decided to join a search effort and managed to locate the man who had fallen drunk overboard.



Leonardo Dicaprio It has helped save a life. When vacationing near the island of St. Barts, the "Once upon a time in Hollywood"Star and some friends knew that a man had fallen drunk over the side of a Club Med yacht, and decided to join the search efforts.

The protagonist of "The reborn"I was in a rented boat with girlfriend Camila Morrone and some friends on December 30, when they heard Mayday's call. A source told The Sun that the 45-year-old actor group was "the only one that responded" to the "panic emergency message" sent by the captain of the Club Med cruise.

The drunk man was identified as Victor, a 24-year-old Frenchman who worked on the cruise. He reportedly "fell overboard after too much alcohol and a long night," and was "minutes away from drowning when he was found" after 11 hours in the water. A source added: "He had been stepping on water and still managed to shake his hands when Leonardo approached."

It was said that Victor was seen near Saba Island and was rescued approximately one hour before the sun set with "a giant storm approaching." Their chances of survival were "one in a billion, like winning the lottery twice." As for his reaction to Leo's rescue, the source said: "He thought he was dreaming after being rescued by one of the most famous faces in the world."

DiCaprio was not the only celebrity who appeared in the headlines at the beginning of the year for serving as a good Samaritan. January 6th Shaquille O & # 39; Neal He was caught by the camera helping a woman who passed out in the middle of a crosswalk in New York City. The four-time NBA champion helped stop the traffic and stayed with the woman until the EMTs arrived. He only left after shaking hands with medical staff and making sure the woman was in the right hands.