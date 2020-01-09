Leeds chief Marcelo Bielsa wants the replacement of Eddie Nketiah | Soccer news





Eddie Nketiah has been recalled by Arsenal

Leeds chief Marcelo Bielsa says the club is looking for a replacement for Eddie Nketiah after Arsenal retired the forward on loan.

Initially, Nketiah joined Leeds with a loan of the entire season, scoring five goals in 19 appearances in all competitions, only four of which were starting.

But his parent club, Arsenal, decided to withdraw it early with his last game for Leeds in the New Year draw with West Brom.

Leeds is now in search of new support for head forward Patrick Bamford and is reportedly interested in Billy Sharp of Sheffield United, which can move this month.

Bielsa said: "I don't know the reasons that made Arsenal decide that Eddie doesn't continue with us."

"But, if the reason is that he didn't play enough, no one can guarantee a player how many minutes he will have, and no one can tell a player that he won't have competition in the position."

"We are pleased to have chosen him because he twice eliminated (Patrick) Bamford from the XI that started.

"His performances were very good.

Nketiah scored five times in 19 appearances in Leeds

"Arsenal and Eddie chose Leeds to prepare him to compete with a player, Bamford, as our scorer and we did all this. Twice he got what he was looking for."

"The opposite is that if we told him he would play somehow. We didn't say this and we never said it, because we can't feel this."

"Nketiah was a brilliant choice for us. Now we are going to look for an option that also has to be very good."

"The same or better than Nketiah, but it is necessary to know about the process, the necessary time.

"We are not going to choose a player that justifies us in front of the public, but does not make us strong as a team."

