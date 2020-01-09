Lee Bowyer offered a new five-year contract for Charlton | Soccer news

















2:08



Charlton's manager, Lee Bowyer, received a new five-year contract, club president Matt Southall confirmed.

The contract offer comes only one week after East Street Investments completed the acquisition of the SkyBet Championship club.

Bowyer oversaw the promotion of the League One Addicks last season and signed a one-year contract in the summer, just 24 hours after the club announced that the negotiations had broken.

"Lee was a fundamental part of us by buying this and wanting to invest in the business," Southall said.

Bowyer's agent will attend Saturday's home league game against West Bromwich Albion, when more talks will be held.

1:56 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea and Charlton Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea and Charlton

"Unfortunately, my agent is in Los Angeles," Bowyer added.

"I heard it's five years, which is a positive thing. I'm happy with that."

"I would sign today if it's the right deal, it's something positive that something was sent."

"We have a couple of days to digest that and speak again on Saturday if necessary. On Saturday, who knows, everything could be agreed and then signed on Monday. That's what I would love to see happen."

"The president says he wants it to happen, so the most important thing is that we agree and can put him to bed."

Charlton is in 19th place in the Championship, having won only one of his last 14 league games in the midst of a club injury crisis.