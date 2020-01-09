LeBron James takes the lead in voting for the NBA Star Game News fans

LeBron James beat Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo to lead the vote of the All-Star 2020 fans.

In the second return of fans released on Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar got 82,001 votes more than Doncic, runner-up of the Western Conference, and Dallas Mavericks and 100,488 votes more than the leader of the East Antetokounmpo Conference of the Milwaukee Bucks.

LeBron James scored a total of 31 points when the Los Angeles Lakers achieved a 117-87 victory over the New York Knicks



James, a 15-star player, is 35 years old and averages 25.1 points, 10.8 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game in 36 games.

The captains for the showcase on February 16 in Chicago will be the players of each conference who receive the most votes from fans. James and Antetokounmpo were the captains last year.

Fans represent 50 percent of the votes to determine the 10 headlines. All current NBA players and a media panel each represent 25 percent of the votes, and each voter completes a complete ballot with two guards and three frontline players from each conference.

Anthony Davis, of the Lakers, and Kawhi Leonard, of the Los Angeles Clippers, follow James on the Western court vote, with James Harden of the Houston Rockets behind Doncic among the guards.

In the east, Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers and Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors follow Antetokounmpo on the frontcourt. Trae Young, from Atlanta Hawks, and Kyrie Irving, from the Brooklyn Nets, are the two main candidates among the guards.

Voting for fans, players and media will conclude on January 21 at 4:59 a.m. (UK time).

The headlines and captains of the two teams will be announced on January 23.

