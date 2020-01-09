Lebanon orders Carlos Ghosn to stay

BEIRUT, Lebanon: one day after drawing worldwide attention with a press conference full of reporters, the Lebanese attorney general ordered Carlos Ghosn to remain in the country while officials begin to consider how to treat the former executive accused of financial misconduct in Japan.
Ghosn, a fugitive who skipped bail in Japan and fled to Lebanon two weeks ago, was summoned for questioning on Thursday at the instigation of Japanese officials. The general prosecutor of the Court of Cassation in Lebanon, Judge Ghassan Oueidat, allowed Mr. Ghosn to maintain a residence permit, but prevented him from traveling outside Lebanon, according to Lebanese state media.
Mr. Ghosn's travel options were already restricted. Interpol, the international law enforcement agency, issued a red notice last week for Mr. Ghosn's arrest at the request of Japan. A red notice is simply a request for help, and countries can act as they wish, but the threat of arrest increases every time they travel.
Until Mr. Ghosn escaped from Japan on December 29, evading what was supposed to be the close surveillance required for his bail conditions, Japan was willing to take him to trial on charges of financial misconduct during his term as head of a global organization. Alliance of cars including Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi.
Representatives of Mr. Ghosn could not be reached on Thursday.
In his press conference on Wednesday, a defiant, Mr. Ghosn denied all charges against him, saying he had documents that would prove his innocence. He attacked the Japanese justice system for what he described as his inhuman treatment as a defendant and accused his former Nissan colleagues of incriminating him.
Although he has no court dates or cells in Japanese prisons, Ghosn is now confined in a small country where his only known commercial interest is a winery.
At least many in that country seem to be supporting him. He has long been praised in Lebanon for his success abroad, and Ghosn met with some senior officials shortly after arriving in Beirut.
Upon arriving in a country dominated by economic and political turmoil, Mr. Ghosn's name has appeared for everything from president to governor of the central bank.
On Thursday, Walid Jumblatt, the leader of the Druze religious minority and a powerful politician, was the last to raise Mr. Ghosn as a savior. He tweeted, perhaps sarcastically, in French that appointing Mr. Ghosn as energy minister "would be a good idea."
He also said, with apparent approval, that Mr. Ghosn had "transformed from a victim into a defender of justice."
For now, Mr. Ghosn has put a distance measure between him and the Japanese prosecutors; Lebanon does not have an extradition treaty with Japan, and neither does France and Brazil, the other two countries where it possesses citizenship.
Lebanese officials have proposed that Japan present its charges against Mr. Ghosn in Lebanese courts, and Mr. Oueidat's office is awaiting a request from Japan to take further action on Mr. Ghosn's case.
But Japan may not entrust its charges to the Lebanese justice system. It is not clear what will happen to the case if Japan does not.
On Thursday, Lebanese prosecutors also asked Mr. Ghosn about visiting Israel, what Lebanese law prohibits his citizens from doing.
But a Lebanese lawyer, Diala Chehade, said Thursday that because more than 10 years had passed since Ghosn's trip to Israel in 2008, the statute of limitations had already passed. As for the Japanese financial charges, he said, experience had taught him not to expect a quick resolution.
"In the bureaucracy of Lebanon, Ghosn's case will take at least a year, coming and going," he said.