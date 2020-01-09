Lebanon orders Carlos Ghosn to stay

BEIRUT, Lebanon: one day after drawing worldwide attention with a press conference full of reporters, the Lebanese attorney general ordered Carlos Ghosn to remain in the country while officials begin to consider how to treat the former executive accused of financial misconduct in Japan.

Ghosn, a fugitive who skipped bail in Japan and fled to Lebanon two weeks ago, was summoned for questioning on Thursday at the instigation of Japanese officials. The general prosecutor of the Court of Cassation in Lebanon, Judge Ghassan Oueidat, allowed Mr. Ghosn to maintain a residence permit, but prevented him from traveling outside Lebanon, according to Lebanese state media.

Mr. Ghosn's travel options were already restricted. Interpol, the international law enforcement agency, issued a red notice last week for Mr. Ghosn's arrest at the request of Japan. A red notice is simply a request for help, and countries can act as they wish, but the threat of arrest increases every time they travel.

Until Mr. Ghosn escaped from Japan on December 29, evading what was supposed to be the close surveillance required for his bail conditions, Japan was willing to take him to trial on charges of financial misconduct during his term as head of a global organization. Alliance of cars including Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi.