Leasing.com Trophy: Portsmouth at home with Scunthorpe in quarterfinals | Soccer news





Portsmouth players celebrate winning the Checkatrade Trophy at Wembley in 2019

Portsmouth defending champions will play Scunthorpe at home in the quarterfinals of the Leasing.com Trophy.

Pompey beat Sunderland against 85,000 fans at Wembley last season and this time they secured their place in the last eight after winning 2-1 at Walsall on Tuesday.

Salford City has impressed in its inaugural season in the Football League and will face Accrington at Peninsula Stadium in the next round of the trophy.

Exeter, second in Sky Bet League Two in the weekend games, will face Stevenage, threatened by the decline.

In the final draw, the Leicester U21, the only side of the academy left in the box, travels to South Wales to prove themselves against Newport.

Quarterfinal Draw of the Leasing.com Trophy:

Exeter City vs Stevenage

Salford City vs Accrington Stanley

Portsmouth vs Scunthorpe

Newport County vs Leicester City U21