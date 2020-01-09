Lamar Jackson dominates the vote for the NFL offensive Player of the Year for Sporting News in 2019

To understand how dominant Lamar Jackson was in 2019, one must first recognize the record seasons completed by a pair of Ravens quarterback pairs.

Panthers runner Christian McCaffrey led the league with 2,392 yards of scrimmage, the third most in a single season in NFL history. His 116 receptions, the second highest amount in the league, were the highest by a runner in a single season in NFL history. He became the first player in the Super Bowl era to record at least 120 yards on the ground and 10 receptions in multiple games.

Saints open receiver Michael Thomas set a new record in the NFL season with 149 receptions. He had nine games with at least 10 receptions, the most in a single season in NFL history.

Now consider the following. In the NFL players' vote for the 2019 Sporting News Offensive Player of the Year, McCaffrey won eight percent of the votes. Thomas received seven percent of the votes.

Jackson got 76 percent of the vote.

That such a decisive part of the NFL players considers Jackson the best offensive player in the league is revealing, especially in 2019. Including the brilliance of McCaffrey and Thomas for Carolina and New Orleans, respectively, the NFL teams are they combined to score 1,332 total touchdowns in 2019, the third most in a single season in league history.

And thanks to Jackson, nobody scored more than Baltimore.

The Ravens led the NFL with 3,296 yards on the ground, the most by one team in a single season in league history. They also led the NFL with 206 yards per game, making them the first team since the 1977 Bears to average more than 200 yards per game. We all know why.

Yes, Jackson broke Michael Vick's record in a season in the NFL for a quarterback with his 1,206 yards on the ground. However, he also led the league with 36 touchdown passes. As a result, the Ravens easily led the NFL with 33.2 points per game. They put 40 or more points in five games.

Courtesy of the NFL, below is a quantification of the absurdity that was the regular Jackson season in 2019.

He had five games with at least 100 yards on the ground, beating Vick (three games in 2004 and 2006) and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (three in 2014) by a quarterback in a single season in the NFL.

He tied Robert Griffin III (21 games) as quarterbacks to reach 1,000 yards per race in the least amount of games in NFL history.

He became the second quarterback in NFL history with at least 500 yards on the ground in each of his first two seasons, joining the Panthers QB Cam Newton (2011-12).

He became the second quarterback to record a perfect passer rating (158.3; minimum 10 attempts) in multiple games in a single season in NFL history, joining Stealers QB Ben Roethlisberger (two games in 2007).

From weeks 4-13 (nine games), he ran for at least 60 yards in each game, beating Vick (six games in 2004) for the longest streak of a quarterback in the league's annals.

In Week 1 against the Dolphins, he became the seventh quarterback in NFL history with at least 300 aerial yards, five touchdown passes and a perfect passer rating in a regular season game in the history of the NFL

In Week 2 against the Cardinals, he became the first player with at least 250 aerial yards and 120 yards on the ground in a single game in NFL history.

In week 6 against the Bengals, he ran for 152 yards, the fourth most for a quarterback in a single game in NFL history, including the postseason.

Jackson did all this in his second season of the NFL.

He turned 23 this week.

So, yes … McCaffrey and Thomas chose the wrong year to publish historic offensive numbers. The 2019 season belonged to Jackson.

If it continues like this, the next decade will also belong to it.