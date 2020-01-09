Kristin Cavallari reveals rumors of deception caused by BFF

What happened between Kristin Cavallari and BFF Kelly Henderson?
That was the question in everyone's mind to tune into the premiere of the third season of Thursday's Very cavallari. Fortunately, throughout the episode, the tycoon of James Uncommon talked about the details that surrounded her with Henderson.
"The biggest change in my personal life is that my best friend Kelly and I haven't talked in two months," Cavallari admitted to a confessional. "We have had a great fall and it has been breaking my heart."
Jay cutlerthe wife still has some good friends in her corner as hair colorists Justin Anderson He moved to Nashville and corporate consultant Stephanie "Biegs,quot; Biegel He joined the Uncommon James team. Despite this happy update, we were still wondering about Kristin / Kelly's situation, and we weren't the only ones.
During a party night, Cavallari shared with Anderson and Biegel the reason for his friend's break with Henderson. According to The hills Alum, Henderson only approached her to talk about the show's production program and the mishandled rumors of social media.
"When the second season aired, there was a lot of talk on social media about Jay and Kelly having a love affair. I didn't think it was true for a second." True roots author shared with the Very cavallari camera. "It wasn't the real accusations that they had an affair that bothered me, but how Kelly did it."
In the middle of this drama, Cavallari said that Velvet edge The founder tried to post something about gossip and mentioned Cutler on Twitter. When this added "fuel to the fire," Cavallari felt that her friend "was using Jay for her own personal benefit."
"Why do you want to post about that? To get more attention about it," Kristin lamented frustratedly at Biegs and Justin. "If they accused me of having an affair with your husband, I wouldn't say his king's name on social media. Like, come on."
Of course, Cavallari tried to talk to the famous stylist about the situation, but received defensive responses and backed away.
"Instead of her just owning her side and saying, & # 39; I'm sorry! Oh my God, that was never my intention & # 39; whatever, she kept giving me a push and she really got on the defensive, "Cavallari added later. . "And then, literally, he stopped answering me."
Understandably, Henderson's silence felt like "a slap in the face,quot; for Cavallari.
"The point is that I feel very used to it. I care too much for her to be like & # 39; Oh, damn it or # 39; or whatever," said the mother of three children. "But I'm not willing to let it go. And I don't know if I'm ready to move on."
Cavallari shared a similar feeling with her husband when she revealed that she was "emotionally exhausted,quot; from the drama.
"Likewise, my best friend could worry less about me, unless it has to do with what she can get from me and you," MTV's former personality informed Cutler.
While Cavallari knew that reality shows "totally ruin friendships," he thought it would not affect his bond with Henderson. In fact, Cavallari said he believed that Henderson was "the last person on the planet to be affected by any of this."
"I completely lost my friend," said the lifestyle expert.
After hearing all this, Cutler encouraged Cavallari to take "some time and space."
We have a feeling that viewers can hear Kelly's side of things like her Very cavallari The return was triggered in the final moments of the episode.
Can old friends solve their problems? For that answer, be sure to tune in to the rest of the third season.
