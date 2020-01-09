Kristin Cavallari reveals how he provided Jay Cutler to reality television

Kristin Cavallari Initially he did not plan to share his private life in Very cavallari.

On Thursday morning, tycoon James Little Common stopped Morning pop and discussed the origins of his success E! Docu series (which returns tonight at 9 p.m.). According to the reality star for a long time, she imagined Very cavallari be like Lisa Vanderpumpblow of Bravo, Vanderpump Rules.

Sense, Jay cutlerHer wife wanted her employees to be in front and center when she appeared here and there. However, over the course of three seasons, Cavallari's personal life has become the driving narrative of Very cavallari.

"The third season is definitely more about my personal life. You know, Jay and I and my group of friends and everything we are going through," Cavallari said. "Which is funny, because when I first launched the show years ago, I wasn't even supposed to be in it. I looked at it more like, Vanderpump Rules".

According to Cavallari, she wanted the program to simply be about James uncommon, to draw attention to her growing business.