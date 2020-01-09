Kristin Cavallari reveals how he provided Jay Cutler to reality television

Kristin Cavallari Initially he did not plan to share his private life in Very cavallari.
On Thursday morning, tycoon James Little Common stopped Morning pop and discussed the origins of his success E! Docu series (which returns tonight at 9 p.m.). According to the reality star for a long time, she imagined Very cavallari be like Lisa Vanderpumpblow of Bravo, Vanderpump Rules.
Sense, Jay cutlerHer wife wanted her employees to be in front and center when she appeared here and there. However, over the course of three seasons, Cavallari's personal life has become the driving narrative of Very cavallari.
"The third season is definitely more about my personal life. You know, Jay and I and my group of friends and everything we are going through," Cavallari said. "Which is funny, because when I first launched the show years ago, I wasn't even supposed to be in it. I looked at it more like, Vanderpump Rules".
According to Cavallari, she wanted the program to simply be about James uncommon, to draw attention to her growing business.
"Well, initially when I was going back to the program, I wanted it for Uncommon James. I wanted to expose my company." True roots The author continued. "That's why I really did it. It was, honestly, just a business decision."
However, as the former husband of the soccer star of Cavallari has become the star of Very cavallari, it makes sense that your personal life is now completely frontal and central.
"I think I've facilitated Jay to this world. So, here we are. I would say that 85 percent of the program is about our lives." The hills alum added. "It has been good, because they have been small steps for him. Obviously, this world was very new to him."
And it seems that Cutler has taken to this world of reality shows. In fact, Cavallari confirmed that the retired NFL star "knows his role in the program."
"It's our comic relief. That's what we all love about him," said E! Personality concluded. "It's really about my life and he just helps to keep the story and feed everything, which is great."
For full Cavallari POTM Sit down, including details about your next birthday celebration, be sure to see the clip above!
Watch Morning pop Monday through Friday at 11 a.m.
Season 3 of Very cavallari premieres tonight at 9 p.m., only at E!