Kim Kardashian was trolled for sharing a late New Year post

The star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; She takes Instagram to wish her devotees online a happy new year along with a sexy photo of herself in her SKIMS underwear.

Kim Kardashian I was trolled even for sharing a New Year celebration post. Just over a week after welcoming 2020, the "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star shared a brief moment of herself to wish fans a Happy New Year, and soon she was ridiculed online.

The trolling was caused by the 39-year-old Instagram post that saw her showing her curves in her bare-colored SKIMS underwear. Along with the sexy photo, she wrote: "A little late but happy new year." Instead of getting positive reactions, he received negative responses for his late greetings.

One of his followers on social networks replied: "Half of the world ends and you barely have that HNY bruh." Another commented sarcastically: "Yes … understand it, you have so many things that you forgot to dress before publishing a happy late year." A third mentioned: "Kim, you're too late."

Fans were not the only ones who questioned his late New Year's wish. Paper Magazine has also taken a playful jab in the publication shared by the wife of Kanye west. In the comments section, the publication stated: "A little late, THE GIRL IS THE 8TH LMAO".

Others, on the other hand, had problems with the choice of their photo. One commented: "Please, put on some clothes." Two others warned him with a comment that said: "Stop showing your body, I think we've seen it!" and "Your children will be ashamed of you." A room mentioned: "I thought we were done with those ridiculous pictures of underwear. But no …"

However, not all comments were cynical. A lot of Kim's followers have come to appreciate her late desire and praise her beauty. "SAME FOR YOU WITH YOUR FINE", "OKKK! Really happy!" and "How do you have a perfect body after two pregnancies? Wow," were some of the positive comments that flooded his post.

Kim's scant publication might come as a surprise to many of his fans, since months earlier he said he will dress less revealingly in 2020. In an interview with New York magazine, he explained: "I had this awakening. I realized I couldn't even scroll through Instagram in front of my children without complete nudity appearing in my feed almost all the time. And I definitely contributed to that. "