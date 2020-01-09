Kim Kardashian was trolled for sharing a late New Year post

The star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; She takes Instagram to wish her devotees online a happy new year along with a sexy photo of herself in her SKIMS underwear.

Kim Kardashian I was trolled even for sharing a New Year celebration post. Just over a week after welcoming 2020, the "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star shared a brief moment of herself to wish fans a Happy New Year, and soon she was ridiculed online.

The trolling was caused by the 39-year-old Instagram post that saw her showing her curves in her bare-colored SKIMS underwear. Along with the sexy photo, she wrote: "A little late but happy new year." Instead of getting positive reactions, he received negative responses for his late greetings.

One of his followers on social networks replied: "Half of the world ends and you barely have that HNY bruh." Another commented sarcastically: "Yes … understand it, you have so many things that you forgot to dress before publishing a happy late year." A third mentioned: "Kim, you're too late."

An Internet user responded sarcastically to Kim Kardashian's post.

A troll criticized Kanye West's wife.

Fans were not the only ones who questioned his late New Year's wish. Paper Magazine has also taken a playful jab in the publication shared by the wife of Kanye west. In the comments section, the publication stated: "A little late, THE GIRL IS THE 8TH LMAO".

Paper Magazine ridiculed Kim.

Others, on the other hand, had problems with the choice of their photo. One commented: "Please, put on some clothes." Two others warned him with a comment that said: "Stop showing your body, I think we've seen it!" and "Your children will be ashamed of you." A room mentioned: "I thought we were done with those ridiculous pictures of underwear. But no …"

However, not all comments were cynical. A lot of Kim's followers have come to appreciate her late desire and praise her beauty. "SAME FOR YOU WITH YOUR FINE", "OKKK! Really happy!" and "How do you have a perfect body after two pregnancies? Wow," were some of the positive comments that flooded his post.

A fan did not seem bothered by the late publication and showed support for the television personality.

One of some devotees reacted positively towards the late New Year's publication.

Another simply greeted him.

Kim's scant publication might come as a surprise to many of his fans, since months earlier he said he will dress less revealingly in 2020. In an interview with New York magazine, he explained: "I had this awakening. I realized I couldn't even scroll through Instagram in front of my children without complete nudity appearing in my feed almost all the time. And I definitely contributed to that. "

