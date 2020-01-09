Kim Kardashian stuns social networks with the tour of her huge cameraless refrigerator, homemade yogurt machine and wall-to-wall pantry

Kim Kardashian is known to applaud her enemies and silence rumors about her family. This time, she decided to add a great flex to her applause by taking a tour of her huge kitchen after she was accused of not having food in her house.

Earlier this week, some people were calling Kim Kardashian for not having enough food at home after she posted a selfie showing her apparently naked refrigerator. Well, as it is known to do, Kimmy arrived with the receipts and left many jaws on the floor in the process.

Taking into account his Instagram stories, Kim posted a message about all the questions about the refrigerator, writing: “I saw a lot of comments from people who were wondering how to feed my 4 children and how you die to know, here is a Little look inside our main refrigerator full of many fruits and vegetables! ”Then the tour began and nobody expected it to be the size of some people's complete departments.

Kim began the tour with a look at his large wall-to-wall pantry, which presents virtually everything you might need. She explained it, saying, "So you will enter my pantry … I got rid of all my plastic, so everything is like glass jars." He also made a quick stop to take a look at his full internal frozen yogurt machine. With almost all the ingredients you could want.

Then came a tour of his refrigerator just for his drinks, saying: "I got rid of all the plastic bottles, so I only have this for now … It's just my beverage refrigerator." Kim also explained that the beverage refrigerator is where she stores all of her "fresh juices,quot; and "fresh water," as well as various types of milk because, as she says, "all my children use a different type of milk, boys."

However, she saved the best for last. Kim's last stop on her kitchen tour was an unprecedented refrigerator that is similar in size to what you would see inside a restaurant.

She described the incredible space with all the details, saying: "However, let me show you something. This is the kitchen where everything happens. And guys, I have a refrigerator without appointment where we store all our fresh and organic products."

Kim continued the tour and added:

"So it looked like an empty refrigerator that I took the picture in front of, I have to admit. But this is our big main refrigerator, boys. I also have another pantry. Because this is the kitchen we cook in. Then, if you want some more of chaos, with tons of oat milk and almond milk, you have this refrigerator. Well? And then our freezer, I didn't even show you our other freezer. There you guys have it. "

Ahh, it must be nice.

Roommates, what do you think about this?