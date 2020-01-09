Kim Kardashian shows the world what's in her refrigerator after people accuse her and Kanye of not buying food: watch the video

People are accusing Kim Kardashian and Kanye West of not buying food and living in the air after the 39-year-old multihifenato posted a photo of his refrigerator on his Instagram account. Kim was modeling her new SKIMS line and took a picture by the refrigerator with the door open. People were surprised to see cartons of various types of organic milk but without food. Internet went crazy and social networks went crazy. Soon, the tabloids published stories that Kim and Kanye had no food at home! Kim decided to stop gossiping and showed pictures of her refrigerators (yes, in the plural). Look, Kim was standing by one of her refrigerators and that wasn't even in her kitchen!

To think that Kim Kardashian does not store food in her refrigerator was quite shocking and, apparently, Kim was bothered enough to take her to Instagram to clarify the story. If something was really a surprise, it may have been how healthy Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's diet really is. In one of the videos Kim shared, you can see how a vegan taco meal is prepared. Kim also noted that all of his food is plant based and they plan to grow their own organic fruits and vegetables.

Fans have wondered what kind of diet Kim Kardashian has and it was known that she had used a low carb diet in the past. It seems that now it is more focused on a vegan lifestyle, but it is not clear if it is 100 percent vegan or if you simply opt for vegan meals during the week.

You can see the photo that caused the controversy below.

Kim Kardashian took her Instagram fans behind the scenes to see all her refrigerators, as well as her kitchen. You can see your dressing room in the video below.

Kim has many assorted pantries and assorted freezers in her home. It almost looks like the product aisle in a supermarket!

Kim not only has multiple refrigerators, freezers and pantries, but his kitchen is huge! Check out the appliances. It seems that your stove is the industrial strength and quality of a restaurant!

Check out more views of Kim Kardashian's cuisine and see her vegan taco food fully prepared!

What do you think of the controversy? Did you think Kim Kardashian really didn't have food in her house for Kanye West and her four children?

Are you surprised at the amount of refrigerators, freezers and pantries that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have in their kitchen?



