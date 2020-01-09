Kid Galahad warns Josh Warrington: I'm going for revenge | Boxing News

"The ultimate goal is to fight for a world title. Hopefully against Warrington,quot;





Kid Galahad

Kid Galahad told Josh Warrington that he "won't leave it to the judges,quot; in a rematch for the world championship.

Sheffield Galahad must beat Claudio Marrero on the card against Kell Brook against Mark DeLuca on February 8 in his hometown, live on Sky Sports, to become the mandatory challenger of the IBF featherweight title.

That could give Galahad the chance to avenge his only defeat in his career, a split decision for the current Warrington champion. However, Warrington could unify his gold with WBO champion Shakur Stevenson in his next fight.

"I hope (Warrington vs. Stevenson) goes out because then he would fight for both titles, if they don't vacate," Galahad told Sky Sports.

"I would like Warrington to win. At the end of the day, he is a British teammate."

Galahad (L) and Brook train together

Galahad said about his controversial defeat to Warrington: "He knows he lost that fight. Has he taken advantage of it? I don't know. But in the back of his mind, he knows he lost.

"You can't leave it to the judges.

"He's on his way and I on my way, I can't underestimate Morrero."

Marrero, from the Dominican Republic, has a 24-3 record and pursues his first chance for the world title.

"Marrero is a dangerous opponent. Very well experienced. It will be a difficult fight for me."

"I have always believed that I am at the level (of the world championship) but people now believe more in me. The people around me knew that I belonged to this level."

"It will be an exciting fight because he will come to win. But whatever I have to do to secure that opportunity for the world title, I will."

Galahad's final message to rival Warrington was: "I'm coming. But this is a very tough fight for me, and I need to be completely focused to do a job with this child."