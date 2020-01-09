Khloe Kardashian promises to help Rob Kardashian get full custody of Blac Chyna's dream, according to a report

Rob Kardashian wants full custody of his three-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian, whom he shares custody with his former Blac Chyna. He is receiving support from his family as he prepares for the legal strategy of his older sister, Khloe Kardashian, who has promised her support. According to People's reports, Rob now feels that Blac Chyna is a danger to his daughter and is taking all available actions to have his daughter with him. It is said that Khloe, mother of True Thompson, almost two years old, has a very strong and close bond with her niece. Khloe Kardashian's Instagram account is full of photos of her holding Dream.

According to People magazine, a source close to the situation stated the following.

“Khloe has always been very close to Dream. When Rob had custody of her when she was a baby, Khloe used to help her. She really loves Dream. Khloe will do everything possible to help Rob get custody. She thinks this is the best for Dream. "

Khloe has often been described as Sister Kardashian / Jenner with the strongest maternal instincts. One year, Kylie Jenner even gave Khloe a Mother's Day card. You can even watch a video of Khloe taking care of her younger sisters below.

Khloe may intervene to notify the court that there will be a female figure in Dream's life in case Rob obtains permanent and exclusive custody of her. Dream would certainly have many playmates, since she would be surrounded by her many cousins.

According to reports, Rob has already submitted documentation to set the ball in motion.

You can see a picture of Dream Kardashian and True Thompson playing together below.

Watch the video below where Khloe Kardashian takes care of Kylie and Kendall Jenner as a teenager.

Rob Kardashian is asking a judge to grant him exclusive custody and limit Blac Chyna's visit to weekends only and he wants Dream's nanny to be present at all times. He does not believe that Blac Chyna is providing a safe environment around his daughter and claims that Blac Chyna lives a party lifestyle that includes drinking and inviting strangers to the house.

What you think? Do you think a judge will take Rob Kardashian's request seriously?

Do you think Khloe Kardashian's support will help Rob get sole custody of Dream?



