Khloe Kardashian & # 39; Back In Love & # 39; with Tristan Thompson?

It seems that Khloe Kardashian may not have learned his lesson, and reportedly, the reality television star is back in love with his ex, Tristan Thompson.

But according to Radar Online, despite the fact that Tristan worked very hard to recover Khloe and his apparent love for him, he only sees her as a booty call!

"She was with him at the Christmas party, and he is really playing with her by guiding her and flirting all the time until they finally spent the night together," a source close to the ex-couple told Radar.

The source adds that Tristan has been working very hard to be a good father and good for Khloe.

"But the fact is that he still sees her as a booty call while she is totally in love with the boy and wants him back, period," the source continued. "It will only end one way eventually."

Is Khloe preparing for more distress in 2020, or will Tristan become her Blue Prince after all?